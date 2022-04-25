Several years ago, Joseph Kennedy — an assistant high school football coach in Bremerton, Washington — made a promise to God. A covenant, if you will.
Kennedy, a devout Christian, vowed he would pray and give thanks after each game he coached, regardless of the outcome. The coach said he would simply drop to one knee and pray for 15-30 seconds on the 50-yard line at the end of games to “offer a silent or quiet prayer of thanksgiving for player safety, sportsmanship, and spirited competition.”
How on earth could controversy arise from this gesture?
Initially, Kennedy prayed quietly and alone. After several games, some students took notice and joined him. If students gathered, Kennedy began offering short motivational speeches to players, ending with a brief prayer.
This went on for seven years, until 2015, when the school district ordered Kennedy to stop, stating his practice violated the "Establishment Clause" of the U.S. Constitution — that is, that the coach was representing the school district when praying. And, as we all know, praying can be considered a real no-no if the wrong people are offended.
Kennedy stopped leading students in prayer but wanted to continue praying, with students free to join. His lawyers say the Constitution's freedom of speech and freedom of religion guarantees should allow that practice.
But the school district has said Kennedy's religious speech interfered with students' own religious freedom rights and could have the effect of pressuring students to pray and opened the district itself to lawsuits.
Kennedy was told he needed to stop praying with students or engaging in overtly religious activity while still “on duty” as a coach. After Kennedy continued to pray on the field, he was placed on paid leave. His contract expired and he didn't reapply to coach the following year, the school says.
Kennedy's attorneys say he was terminated.
The question here is whether Kennedy's prayer was private speech or "government speech." Government speech lacks any First Amendment protection. But if the prayer is considered "private", and a matter of religious freedom, Kennedy would be protected by the Constitution.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on the case on Monday. Kennedy lost a lawsuit against the school district in a Washington federal court and then lost again at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2019.
Liberty Counsel — which represented Pulaski and McCreary counties during the 10 Commandments controversy several years ago —filed an amicus brief in support of Kennedy, an 18-year Marine veteran.
"Liberty Counsel’s amicus brief illustrates it is illogical to believe the school district was endorsing religion by permitting coach Kennedy to silently pray on the field after the game," said Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, in an email. "He did not lead a group in prayer during the game; he did not say a prayer over the intercom; and he did not compel team members to join him in prayer.
"Rather, as a private individual who happened to be the coach, he went to the 50-yard line to quietly say a prayer," Staver added. "Since school officials would have permitted him to engage in other speech on the field, censoring his religious expressive speech is viewpoint discrimination and demonstrates hostility toward religion."
On Monday, Justices at various points brought up other actions a teacher or coach might take like wearing ashes on Ash Wednesday, kneeling during the national anthem to oppose racism and putting political lawn signs in their yard. Former NFL player Tim Tebow, who was known for kneeling in prayer on the field, and Egyptian soccer star Mohamed Salah, a Muslim who kneels and touches his forehead to the ground after a goal, also came up.
The Constitution protects prayer — and both public school teachers and their students “do not ‘shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate,’” Staver said.
As long as prayer is not forced on students, why would it be a problem? Prayer is obviously very important to Kennedy — and the fact that students have followed him to midfield is not coercion — it's leadership.
I, for one, will be praying the Supreme Court sides with coach Kennedy on this one.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
