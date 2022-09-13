Labor Day, or Enable Day? As I age, and calendar pages flip faster than I can rise with aching knees, I often find myself pondering now and then. It’s a curmudgeonly comparison of sorts, the multitude of problems now facing our society versus the greater days of yesteryear.
And we all know it was better back in the day, right?
Bluebirds sang and rainbows dotted the sky as Mom whipped up a breakfast of French toast and bacon. Calories didn’t count and cholesterol was a foreign word uttered only by doctors.
How could homemade biscuits and gravy, a half dozen fried eggs and a spatula full of easy, greasy, pleasing hash browns be bad for you?
Perhaps the calories didn’t count because we worked, we played and we exercised – even though we may not have labeled it as such.
Pulling weeds from the garden was not a punishment but a daily chore that was the norm. The same with sweeping floors and porches, mowing grass and washing dishes by hand in the sink (No dishwasher? Oh the torture!).
Life back then was a hodgepodge of movement and face-to-face interaction. One did not need Facebook to connect, or Twitter and Instagram to see what was going on in the lives of friends and family.
Decades ago, we talked – over breakfast tables, across fence lines and while in line at the grocery store.
I thought about this recently while waiting to check out at a local store late one evening after work. The man behind me seemed sketchy. He was hovering at the gum and mint display with a 12-pack of beer and a 5 o’clock shadow that read 10 p.m.
His face seemed familiar.
Was he listed on our warrant list?
I refused to make eye contact, all the while cautiously checking out his demeanor and character. Soon I realized my daily intake of crime and mayhem had made me a bit paranoid.
Upon closer inspection, the man simply seemed tired at the end of a long work week, and in need of a Budweiser to celebrate the start of the weekend.
We played hopscotch with a rock.
I write this with a sense of amazement while again mulling the now and then.
The squares on the sidewalk were drawn with white chalk often borrowed from the metal holder beneath a blackboard in the classroom.
Cellphones did not exist, and the only video game available featured two vertical lines and a simulated bouncing ball. It was called “Pong.”
Despite our fascination with the game, our time on it was limited. Plates and bowls were gathering water spots in the drainer. It was time to grab the dishtowel and dry.
Work has always been a four-letter word. But, decades ago, it was not a dirty one.
“An honest day’s work for an honest day’s wage.” This was my grandfather’s signature statement.
He toiled on his knees in the coal mines back when unionization was an ideal but frightening goal. Yet he and others stood their ground when it wasn’t easy.
His brother, my great-uncle Ken, got “in trouble” during the early days when Mercer County strikers walked the rail tracks in protest.
Family lore spoken in whispers tells me that blue-eyed Ken – known only in photos by the younger generations – was given two options by the judge: jail or war.
Ken chose the second.
He enlisted in the Army and fought as a tail gunner during World War II.
Ken died when his plane was shot down, but letters detailing his awe when flying over the white cliffs of Dover remain.
I no longer play hopscotch or Pong, but I still dry dishes when the need arises.
And, I often wonder what happened to our society’s work ethic.
The grocery store line is a telling place, one where diet and culture share secrets within a metal cart and card swiper.
I try my best not to judge – my mother raised me better than that – but at times it is hard.
I know faces and background. I recognize names from the warrant list, and know many of those who are not gainfully employed.
I see children, and wonder – and worry – about the example that is being set for them.
I see my tax dollars being swiped by those who choose not to work, finding it easier to live off the government’s vast array of entitlements.
I am happy and eager to give a hand up to those in need, but when does it become a handout?
Are we rewarding laziness instead of challenging others to obtain a desire for the 9-to-5?
I celebrated this past weekend with an eye toward my family’s past and its honor and desire for a life filled with labor.
Yet all the while, I wondered about the red-letter day on our calendar that also commemorates those who do not toil.
Labor Day, or Enable Day?
