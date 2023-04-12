Jesse Louis Jackson was born in Greenville, South Carolina on October 8, 1941. His mother, Helen Burns, was an unwed teenager. His stepfather formally adopted him when he was sixteen years old.
Jackson was an honor student at Sterling High School. He served as president of the Honor Society and the Student Council. His prowess on the gridiron earned him an athletic scholarship to Illinois University. Racism, on campus and on the football team, led him to withdraw and return to the South. At North Carolina A&T, a HBCU, in Greensboro, Jackson fulfilled his leadership and athletic potential. He served as quarterback for the football team and president of the student body.
It was at North Carolina A&T, and later while attending the Chicago Theological Seminary, that Jackson got involved in the civil rights movement. In Greensboro he organized sit-ins at ‘whites only’ institutions; in Chicago he began to organize under the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). It was there that he met Martin Luther King. He later separated from the SCLC, and in the 1970s, formed Operation Push (People United to Serve Humanity) and the National Rainbow Coalition.
His success through Operation PUSH in getting serval large organization in the Chicago area to hire more African Americans, and his growing prominence as a national Black leader, led Jackson to campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988. His presidential run galvanized the marginalized to take notice of the political process, register to vote, and brought attention to neglected social and racial issues on the national agenda. More significantly, his candidacy introduced the possibility that an African American could win the White House. A teary-eyed Jackson, in 2008, stood in the crowd at the historic moment that Barack Obama won the highest office in the land.
The content of the speech/sermon delivered before the Democratic National Convention in 1988 bears significance and relevance for today. He titled it ‘Keep Hope Alive.’
The Apostle Paul tells us in Romans 5:5 that hope does not disappoint us. “This hope will not disappoint us, because God’s love has been poured out in our hearts through the Holy Spirit who was given to us.” This hope is the hope of glory of God in our Lord Jesus Christ. We need to remember that; our hope is in God and not man.
Jackson uses alliterations, rhyme, and a rhetorical cadence in his speech and sermons to give relevance of statistics and cultural facts to his audiences. His sermonic discourse with the Democratic conventioneers called the party to unity, called the party to find common ground with the tired, the poor, the huddled masses, the marginalized of America; these make up a significant part of the party’s base. This holds true of the party’s base today.
“Tonight, we choose interdependency, and our capacity to act and unite for the greater good,” he said. “Common good is finding commitment to new priorities to expansion and inclusion.” Politics, Jackson stated, can be a moral arena where people come together to find common ground, an idea lost in the political culture of today.
Today we have misplaced hope. America is in a culture of turmoil, disunity, mean-spirited politics and spiritual misdirection. The nation is pulled to the left and pulled to the right by opposing, extreme ideologies; and some of the religious communities are looking to a man to save America. “He is ready to save America;” this was spoken on a national Christian network program. Hope vested in a man is sure to disappoint. Man is not the savior.
The wisdom of Psalm 42:5 is appropriate, “Why, my soul, are you so dejected? Why are you in such turmoil? Put your hope in God, for I will still praise Him, my Savior, and my God.” Why, America, are we in such turmoil? Could it be that we have not put our hope in God?
This past Sunday we celebrated the resurrection of our hope; this hope is alive and lives in us who believe in the Cross of Calvary. We keep hope alive in our hearts. Man will disappoint us, man will eventually die, but this hope will never die, this hope is eternal, this hope does not disappoint.
Rev. Norman Franklin is the Gen. Principal of Best Life Coaching LLC, and Assoc. Pastor of the Church Without Walls Global.
