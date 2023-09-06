In the forward to the book, “ Don’t Let Them Bury My Story” by Viola Ford Flecher, the opening remarks of Hughes Van Ellis, the 100 year old survivor of the Greenwood massacre, as he testified before the US Congressional Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties on May 19, 2021, are recorded.
Hughes, affectionately called ‘Uncle Redd’ and 109-year-old Mother Viola Ford Fletcher, are two of the survivors of that infamous day of hate driven murder, destruction and injustice exacted upon the African American community of Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 30, 1921.
God always leaves a remnant to testify of the truth, to give witness of His grace. The Bible has numerous references to remnants. A remnant, as defined in the Merriam-Webster dictionary is that which remains after a part is done, told or passed. A witness gives testimony of a fact or event, a person who was personally present.
“But now, for a brief moment, grace has come from the LORD our God to preserve a remnant for us and give us a stake in His holy place. Even in our slavery, God has given us a little relief and a light to our eyes.” Ezra 9:8 (CSB)
God preserved these two survivors to testify to the nation about the horrors of injustice that would rather be denied and put away, buried in an unmarked grave in the cemetery of irrelevant history.
Uncle Redd testified that the court’s response to the massacre showed African Americans that we are not all equal under the law; yet, “We still had faith things would get better. We still believed in the promise of America and in the cause of freedom.”
Imagine having experienced the total devaluation of your humanity as a child, grow up in the negativity of an evil social construct, yet still believing, join the nation’s Armed Forces to fight for freedom overseas, only to return home to find that you are still devalued, and dehumanized in your own nation.
Hughes served during WW II with the 234th AAA Gun Battalion, an all-Black battalion. “When I returned home from the war, I didn’t find any of the freedom I was fighting for overseas.” He came home to segregation; he was not entitled to the GI Bill benefits. “Still, I believed in America,” he said.
Their testimony, and this book, put flesh and blood, to the human struggles and striving in the aftermath of a horrific injustice that America would rather leave as a footnote in history books.
We aren’t just Black and White pictures on a screen, we are flesh and blood. I was there when it happened; I am still here, my sister was there and she is still here, he testified. I still believe in America, I still believe in the ideals that I fought for overseas; in his plea for justice, for the victims of the massacre, and the remaining survivors, he concludes, “We are one.”
In our more civilized twenty-first century society and culture, it is hard for us to grasp how freely violence, murder, and destruction of African American communities occurred with impunity. In the early nineteenth century, ten massacres, and erasures of African American communities occurred from Georgie to Washington, DC, from Oklahoma to Florida, and more. These were not coordinated acts of violence. Race hatred infected the nation; Critical Race Theory affirmed.
When I wrote about the Tulsa massacre in May 2021, the 100th anniversary, I noted that it was god-fearing white men who on a Thursday, burned 30 blocks of Greenwood, Tulsa’s affluent Black community – Black Wall Street – killed innocent men, women and children, and, I presumed, went to church of Sunday.
You can’t help but wonder how their hearts would have been pricked if the sermon on that Sunday was preached from the text in Malachi 2:10. “Don’t all of us have one Father? Didn’t one God create us? Why then do we act treacherously against one another.” It would have cut deep into the soul of these Americans.
Hebrews 4:12 tells us about the power of God’s written word, “For the word of God is living and powerful, sharper than any two-edged sword, piecing to the division of soul and spirit, joint and marrow; it exposes the thoughts and intentions of the heart.”
Now America, some politicians and educators, proponents of gaslighting history, want to shield a generation of leaders in our schools, K-12 education, from learning the truth. It makes them uncomfortable, but history without discomfort is propaganda.
Norman Franklin is an Evangelist, Ordained Baptist Minister, and General Principal of Best Life Coaching LLC.
