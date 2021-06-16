How do we heal? Time, conscious effort, catharsis, endurance, by taking our proverbial or prescribed (or self-prescribed) medicine? How do we find the center that is inevitably ripped and torn asunder each and every time a wound is opened? A wound that tears the flesh, the skin, the membrane, and outer-most projections and defenses of a thing. An individual. A victim. An aggressor. A group. An outgroup. An ingroup. A majority. A minority. A community. As with most things it takes all of the above.
Hurting people hurt people, right? But that isn’t much of an excuse when you really put it on the fault-line. It’s simply a way of saying that cycles are perpetual and immutable and therefore it is pointless to attempt to interrupt them. We are all wounded in one way or another, and we’re all imperfect, so let’s just allow for all cataclysm and wrong action, come what may. That wouldn’t lend itself to a very productive or progressive world. We’d be putting a band-aid on the same bullet hole at sunrise, just to watch it bleed out at sunset.
How do we apologize? How do we seek acknowledgement for our wrongs and mercy for our transgressions when opinions are already concrete and the evidence presented supports the hardening of those opinions? Perhaps more importantly, and more holistically, as it pertains to what it takes to begin to heal a wound, a divide; how do we honestly seek to admit our faults and accept the pain and skepticism of beginning to gradually move forward?
I present all of these as questions, because the answers, as easy as it may be to claim their simplicity...are not. Not in the least. There is a fairly pragmatic reason as to why we expect such a high standard from our shamans, our healers, and our protectors. We all look to them in times of uncertainty. Of hurting. Of animosity. Of outrage. Of injustices. Of injury.
A community is simply an amalgamation of individuals with a shared need and a mutual desire for stability and security. A collection of people with needs and wants and desires. A system, a body, working in concert to achieve a simple but miraculous aim: To grow.
When one of, or any number of, individuals within that collective act in a manner that is counterproductive and antithetical to that simple and miraculous aim, when one of...when I violated the sanctity and sacred whole of our collective with my inexcusable words and actions...a wound formed. A wound that was allowed to fester and to spread like a contagion, because it was left untreated.
Ignorance may be bliss, but to ignore wrong action is often to propagate its continuance through inaction. A single vine left to grow unchecked will choke out and destroy a healthy forest, a vibrant and flourishing ecosystem, because it is simply serving in its own best interest. Individuals need community because community offers a check and balance on individual desires. When we turn destructive, when we become a cancerous and malignant force, regardless of why, community is the collectivizing of white blood cells, gathering to protect the whole from the sickness of the lesser sum.
So, again, how do we heal?
We allow community to protect itself. Sometimes from our ‘self’. And we allow community, the collective body, to reject the dangerous, and the destructive, and the harmful outliers. We allow the body to do what it must: to acknowledge, to engage, and to endure.
I cannot change the road that has brought us here. But I can say that the absolute last thing I want to see is for Somerset to fracture and splinter itself over something as indefensible as an idiotic, imbecilic, primal act, void of all of the good things that grow a community, as what you’ve all seen on that video.
There is no place in this world for such stupidity. And I wish I had a more elegant word, but a more elegant word wouldn’t justly and aptly describe those ignorant and hateful words and actions.
I know there have been calls by some to remove my art from any and all businesses and public spaces. While those decisions are outside of my control, I support them. If what it takes for us to begin to heal is to expel, to purge ourselves, then I support that effort.
I apologize equally for my delay in responding, but it wasn’t the time for me to speak. I had given up that right. And I knew that.
I love this community and the people that make it up. And my better angels, when I’ve allowed them to fly, have sought to work alongside many of you to grow this special blossom that is Somerset. Though unfortunately I am also prone to allowing my lesser demons to have their say.
And for that reason...and so that we can truly heal...and move forward...I support those cathartic actions, no matter how miniscule or purely symbolic, that allow for Somerset, the body, to right itself.
