I laughed at a supposedly real newspaper headline from a few years ago that declared: Attorney accidentally sues himself.
That’s a headline that would have grabbed my attention.
As a journalist for many, many years, I can tell you that headlines matter. They either pique your curiosity and cause you to read the article or they make you yawn and blow right past the article.
Years ago, when I worked as an Associated Press reporter covering the Capitol, we had an inner door plastered with strange headlines that had been gleaned from various newspapers over a period of years. Some had yellowed and cracked. But all remained eye-catching. Here’s a few that I remember:
Homicide victims rarely talk to police
Miracle cure kills patient
City unsure why sewer smells
Federal agents raid gun shop, find weapons
Bridges help people cross rivers
Rain biggest cause of flooding
Homeless man under house arrest
People would stop by just to read the old headlines and look for new additions to the collection.
That hammered home for me the importance of churches taking advantage of people’s fascination with short, attention-grabbing sentences, which is basically what headlines are. As a pastor, I always took full advantage of the church sign to promote the church and the kingdom in attention-grabbing sentence sermons for passing motorists.
I gleaned most of them from the Internet. Often people would come up with their own and pass them along. There’s no way I could possibly remember them all, but here are some of my favorites:
Need a lifeguard? Ours walks on water
Our church is like fudge, sweet with a few nuts
If your life stinks, we have a pew for you
Jesus said ‘I’ll be back’ long before Arnold did
A calm sea doesn’t make an able sailor
A clean conscience makes a soft pillow
Looking for Mr. Right? This is his house
It’s amazing how much information can be conveyed in a very few words.
Proverbs 17:27 tells us a wise man uses few words. That may hold doubly true for writers of headlines and one-sentence sermons and perhaps for wordy lawyers as a safeguard against suing themselves.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
