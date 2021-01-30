Music is a fundamental part of human life — and, along with the rest of the arts and humanities, a fundamental part of a well-rounded education.
In the traditional school setting, there are two primary avenues for music education — band and choir.
Parents and students are concerned about the fate of these programs at Southern Middle School currently. The school is in the process of trying to "rearrange the schedule," as Superintendent Patrick Richardson put it to the Commonwealth Journal the other day.
Unlike what one might expect, it's not a Philistine act, dismissive of the arts in general. Students on the band or choir "track" stay in those courses every semester, and don't get the opportunity, apparently, to take other "exploratory" classes in their time at the school — where "exploratory" includes visual art classes, technology, things like that. They also, apparently are unable to take both band/choir and classes that help make up for learning opportunities lost due to COVID-19 ramifications.
Southern Middle Principal William Sims presented the plan on the school's website. There's a lot of number-crunching involved, but his conclusion is that moving band and choir afterschool actually helps those students — not just in being able to take other courses, but presents more band/choir opportunities as well. There has clearly been a lot of thought put into this, and it's fair to debate its merits.
But there is a strong reaction among those who understand the importance of the arts whenever a sniff of cutting or reducing arts classes arises — too long have they been considered expendable or a drain on resources by schools that otherwise think nothing of funding sports programs. And when teachers, students, parents, etc., came to understand that there was a very strong chance of band and choir being made afterschool activities only, that sounds suspiciously like "cutting the arts" — if not immediately, then perhaps sealing their fate down the road.
Parents and have expressed to the Commonwealth Journal the importance of having band and choir as part of the school day. They feel making it essentially extracurricular will deprive more disadvantaged students of the opportunities to participate. This also hurts the high school level programs, which use middle school as a feeder program. One Southwestern alum noted that a student who doesn't take band in 6th or 7th grade in a class setting is ill-prepared to do so in high school. And while the school says staying on the band and choir track prevents opportunities to take other classes, making band or choir solely extracurricular reduces the ability for students to participate in other extracurriculars like sports or academic team.
Furthermore, these classes are absolutely academic subjects. Any supporter will point you toward a whole host of studies on how music education improves academic performance, student behavior, even overall brain power — you don't have to spend much time on Google to find this kind of research. It's extremely well-documented. Band and Chorus is where this kind of music education really takes place. Dan Harris, a local retired band director who has taught at places like Pulaski County High School and Adair County High School, was adamant about teaching band in his time as an academic study course, not just preparing contest pieces.
"Band is actually supposed to be an academic subject," he said. "When Band is taught properly, the student should learn about the great works of music, just as an English student should learn the great works of Literature. He or she should understand the various historic stylistic periods, forms, compositional techniques, etc. in order to know how to listen to and understand the music he hears. ... Music is always there 24/7 to be enjoyed and appreciated for the rest of one's life, thereby providing an intangible quality of life that can't be obtained by any other means. Being able to understand and appreciate a great work like, say, Mahler's Symphony No. 5, is like being able to read the great works of literature, allowing one to access and be enriched by the great art works of our civilization."
One angle administrators note is a benefit to the plan to move band and choir afterschool is to allow for more general music courses. On the surface, this doesn't sound unreasonable, especially in light of the view of music education as a rigorous academic course. But in truth, general music courses rarely delve very deep — we can all probably remember sitting around listening to "Farmer in the Dell" in some General Music course somewhere.
Substituting a thorough band or chorus class for the typical general music class is a bit like pushing aside Algebra courses for more study of basic multiplication and division. There are probably some students who need to brush up on that, but those seeking advanced mathematical learning have to go to greater lengths to get it. And much as a student learns mathematical concepts by actually solving problems, a music student gains a fuller appreciation for a piece — anything from a Christmas choral piece to a Sousa march — by learning how to play it or sing it.
And traditionally, band and choir students who are committed to that "track" want to be on it. If that comes at the expense of some other opportunities, so be it — but perhaps a better solution would be to allow dedicated band/choir students to take Art or whatever else constitutes an "exploratory" class as well as their regular music courses. The idea that the regular school day is only big enough for one type of arts course is ultimately just another way of treating the arts as "lesser than." Allowing students more flexibility to choose their desired curriculum both empowers them and fits their needs better as individuals.
Finally, music is about self-expression. Very few other courses a student will take during the course of the school day emphasizes the power and importance of the individual — even English classes tend to be about reading the words of someone else. Music allows you put your own voice, your own feelings, into every performance, even of someone else's work. Many kids don't feel heard among the din of the crowd at school. Band and Chorus are the classes that show them, yes, they can be heard.
Judging by the popularity of Southwestern student Audrey Stewart's change.org petition, circulating around the local arts community's social media channels with just under 2,400 signatures as of the time of this writing, a lot of people are interested in the well-being of the music programs in this county's schools. They don't seem to think drastically changing the way students experience these courses — a departure from how it's traditionally done at schools all over America and here in Pulaski County — will work. It stands to reason that they know what they're talking about. Band and chorus being taken as a class has a track record of making students better all-around. There's an old saying: If it ain't broken, don't try to fix it. And the effect music classes have on students is anything but broken.
This seems to come down to a matter of "administration" thinking vs. "invested party" thinking. Those two elements — cold calculations with a wide scope vs. the narrow focus of passionate interest — very often come into conflict in our society, and both positions make their case with some strong points. But perhaps we should listen to the musicians — to the people who really understand what teaching young child how to express themselves through singing, or through picking up an instrument means when you treat it as part of their actual education, and not just something to do afterschool, circumstances willing. When you show them that music — something that lifts the human soul — is just as important as History, or English, or Math, or Physical Education, and is treated with the same kind of respect within the hallowed halls of academia, as it should be.
Band and Chorus belong in the school curriculum, not banished to the outskirts of the school day. If we're going to produce well-rounded students, then let's give them an education that shows it doesn't just consider these types of classes a distraction — it considers them essential.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD is comprised of Mark Walker, General Manager; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Bill Mardis, Editor Emeritus; Mary Ann Flynn, Advertising; Shirley Randall, Production; and Christopher Harris, Staff Writer.
