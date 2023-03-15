Harriet A. Cole Baker was one of many women in the clergy whose preaching skills and exegesis of the Scripture gained her audience with both black and white congregations.
Harriet Cole was born a free person in 1829 in Havre de Grace, Maryland. At age sixteen, she married William Baker, a fugitive slave. Later, with their seven month old child, they escaped to Pennsylvania. When William was later captured, she and her friends raised money to purchase his freedom.
In the 1800s, as well as in the twentieth century, African Americans experienced freedom, rejection, oppression, accomplishments and hope, under the wings of God’s grace. Baker acknowledged her call to preach in 1872. The African Methodist Episcopal Church granted her the authority to preach in 1875. She preached at camp meetings and revivals for more than fifteen years.
The Philadelphia Conference of the AME Church appointed her pastor of the struggling St. Paul Church in Lebanon, Penn. The church had few members and massive debt. It was not uncommon for black and white Methodist denominations to appoint women to small, financially poor, churches.
Near the turn of the century, Rev. Baker was well known and respected on the East Coast. She formed the Bethel Mission in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and resided in Allentown until her death in 1913.
One of the many important and impactful sermons Rev. Baker preached was ‘Behold The Man’ which she delivered in 1880. The experience as a woman preacher and as a black living in constant death-dealing circumstances, allowed Baker affinity with the difficulties encountered by Jesus. She likened her struggles with acceptance, with heartache, with loss and with injustice with the difficulties Jesus endured.
‘Behold the Man’ was preached from the text of John 19:5. “ then came Jesus forth, wearing a crown of thorns, and the purple robe. And Pilate said unto them, Behold the man!”
Rev. Baker, skillfully pulled from the text these three points: 1)Jesus in His power and might; 2) Jesus in His meekness; and 3) Jesus in His humiliation.
To her first point, Jesus in His power and might, she ascribes to Him as being the foundation of all wisdom, and that by His wisdom the worlds were formed. His wisdom is incomparable, all-knowing and eternal.
The things of today, the maligning of His character, and the manipulation of His truths, are of no surprise to Him. He knew it from the beginning. We would be wise to reevaluate our relationship with Him.
With the meekness of Jesus, Rev. Baker lays before us, the One who created the worlds, and who came into His own and they knew Him not. Here is One who has all pawer, yet submits to the maltreatment of man, and dies for their sins. “He must take upon His soul the burden of a great agony, He must give His very life in sacrifice, before the strong walls of prejudice, and hatred, and unbelief will yield, and give Him access to the hearts of men,” she preached. “We have something to learn from every step which He takes, as He approaches the great sacrifice of Calvary.”
To the humiliation of Jesus, she leaves us with the humble example of a servant. The One who is Lord, the One who has all power, all authority, the One who is the Son of God, is God, before giving His life to sacrifice on the cross, humbles Himself, wraps a towel around Himself, and washes His disciples feet. A humble servant.
Amid the pastors and preachers, politicians, social and business leaders of today, who only have what power and authority that God grants, can we find a servant like Jesus modeled? I believe the mood and motives of our world would change if we were to model our service to one another after Him.
Rev. Norman Franklin is the Gen. Principal of Best Life Coaching LLC, and Assoc. Pastor of the Church Without Walls Global.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.