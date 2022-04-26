I get it. I really do.
All those cars on the road, all those streets blocked off — it can be a hassle.
Considering I do the monthly preview stories on Somernites Cruise, which has been part of the Somerset landscape for more than two decades now, it would probably make my life easier to say nothing but glowing things about the event. After all, I have to talk to those who make it happen — and I can be absolutely honest in saying these are good-hearted, hard-working people dedicated to putting on the best event they possibly can as volunteers, compensated with nothing but community pride and the kudos of visitors.
I could not be honest, however, if I act like I’m someone who has not been irritated by elements of the classic and custom car show — which takes place once a month, seven straight months out of the year. I have lived in a downtown apartment and tried to sleep in on numerous Saturdays, only to be shaken from my dream by the sounds of The Monotones crooning, “Tell me, tell me, tell me, oh, who wrote the book of love?” (It was Vātsyāyana. There, settled.) Then, when attempting to leave my driveway in my car, I would find myself blocked by Cruise-goers sitting there in lawn chairs just staring me, the guy in the car, with a confused look like, “What’s this guy trying to do?”
So I get it.
And in the age of social media, the grumbling that used to take place at home or in the coffee shop is louder than ever. As usual on Saturday, I saw Facebook chatter about the inconveniences posed by the Somernites presence downtown. A day or so later, I noticed a Change.org petition pop up: “Act Now: Relocate Somernites Cruise to a Larger and More Accessible Area.”
As you can imagine, this topic generated a wealth of opinions and observations. And though the petition appears to be closed, as of the last time I clicked on it Monday afternoon, the question it raises cannot be dismissed out of hand. Is there a place in Somerset that would be better suited to host the car show? Is there a solution that provides greater benefit to all involved parties? These are valid questions.
The thing is, I think the answer to both is ... no.
To put a finer point on it, if we are going to have a Somernites Cruise, it is best suited to downtown Somerset than anywhere else.
The thing that the downtown environs offers the event is character. A parking lot is indeed ideally suited to hold lots of cars, and you could find that kind of a parking lot at, say, The Center for Rural Development or SomerSport Park. (The water park is probably out, at least during the summer months.) But otherwise, these are bland areas. SomerSport is too far away from the hub of the action. The Center lot offers little more than a view of a big building and the highway. The same could be said for the Somerset Mall. (And anyone using those locations for their normal purposes would be likely inconvenienced as well as those going about everyday tasks downtown.)
But people like charming little towns. They like the energy. They like the architecture. They like the storefronts. They like fountains and town squares and park benches. This is what being in downtown Somerset provides the Cruise and those who attend — small town America atmosphere. Warm. Personal. Full of character.
And — this is important — we finally have a downtown that really, truly offers that feel. Downtown Somerset has more character than it has in a long, long time.
For much of the Cruise’s existence, downtown was pretty ... let’s say “sparse.” Insurance and lawyer’s offices don’t do much for visitor interest. There might have been a lunch spot here or there, but following the migration of businesses out to U.S. 27, downtown Somerset suffered for years in comparison to other Kentucky communities like Danville or Bardstown.
But today? Today we have some really nice sit-down restaurants within mere footsteps of the car displays. We have watering holes ready to serve thirsty customers wanting to talk about their customized Tri-Five Chevy over a glass of craft beer (or perhaps Horse Soldier Bourbon). We have stores where people can shop for current or vintage fashion, unique gifts, or delicious sweets. Very soon, we will have a functioning Virginia Theater in the midst of it all — for years, all Cruise-goers got to see was a run-down shell of the cinema’s former self.
Why move the Cruise now, when we can finally show off our community in the proper way?
A lot of people have made an effort to revitalize downtown, from government to entrepreneurs to the Chamber of Commerce, and I don’t know how big of a role Somernites played in that, but I wouldn’t doubt that there was some consideration given to what these annual car show visitors were seeing when they visited Somerset. That almost certainly provided some inspiration to make downtown Somerset a better place to live, work, and look at cars.
And those new businesses benefit from the Cruise traffic. Following the downtown show, the action always takes to the U.S. 27 strip, and the businesses lining the highway, most of them chains and franchises, will benefit. But for a few hours on Saturday, the focus is on the locally-owned stores and eateries downtown. Moving the Cruise would take away their chance to make the profits, and give almost all of that business to the big corporate names on 27. We would go from both benefitting to only the least vulnerable of the two benefitting. Not a great trade-off.
I can’t see the Cruise anywhere other than downtown. I can’t see that the event itself would be better off anywhere else, and I can’t see the that local businesses would be better off.
The only people who would be theoretically better off — not taking into account the economic impact of the Cruise and how it helps the community as a whole — would be the people who live and move about downtown, and have office jobs that don’t directly benefit from Cruise visitors.
And those are the people who would want it moved. I understand. I have noticed though that I haven’t seen nearly as much consternation about the food truck festivals or New Year’s or things like that, which also cause downtown streets to close for an event.
The reason, I’m sure, is that they are much fewer and farther between, rather than every fourth Saturday April through October. And food (and partying) have wider appeal probably than classic cars, much more of a niche interest.
So that’s why I say, if we’re to have the Cruise at all, it should be downtown. I’m sure there are those who would say, do we ultimately need it? There are those who just don’t care about the whole car thing. There are those who wouldn’t miss it. And those viewpoints are valid.
But I do think we’re better off with it. I think we’re better off with those out-of-town dollars coming into our community, particularly in months like April and October when lake tourism isn’t at its peak. I think we’re better off promoting our downtown area, giving public-facing businesses a chance to not only make some extra money but increase their word of mouth — “Oh, I ate at the best little restaurant in Somerset. And then I found the cutest top at this store that was right there ...”
You hear that voice in your head? That’s what we want people to say when they visit Somerset. That’s what will keep them coming back, and maybe even bring more people here.
And Somernites Cruise does that. And has been doing it for 22 years — even when there just wasn’t that much downtown to show off.
I walked into the bookstore in the mall this weekend, and bought a guide to Kentucky curiosities. Somerset was mentioned twice in the book — and one was for its status as “Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky.” Somernites has inspired how other communities run their car shows, and has helped put our community on the map, so to speak — and, literally, in the book.
I don’t always like waking up to ‘50s songs blaring outside my window, or running into blockades when I’m trying to get down the street. But I do like living in a thriving community with successful entrepreneurs. And if holding Somernites Cruise downtown helps with that, then that’s where it needs to be.
