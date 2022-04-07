I have to commend Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on two of his vetoes, disagree with him on one and congratulate him on signing one bill into law.
On Thursday, Beshear, a Democrat, vetoed most of the Republican-dominated education legislation to come out of the 2022 session. Included in that is the poorly thought-out charter school bill and legislation that would shift key school governance from site-based councils to superintendents and also designate a set of historical documents and speeches to incorporate into classroom work — an obvious response to the national debate over critical race theory.
Of course, it should be noted that GOP lawmakers will likely flex their super-majority muscles and override the vetoes next week.
Nevertheless, here’s my take: Beshear was correct in nixing the charter bill.
In short charter schools would be a cancer on Kentucky’s educational system.
“I’m against charter schools,” the governor said. “They are wrong for our commonwealth. They take taxpayer dollars away from the already-underfunded public schools in the commonwealth.”
And therein lies the problem. In Kentucky we don’t need to take more money away from public schools — we need to work hard to strengthen them.
The legislature authorized charter schools in 2017. None have been created in Kentucky because lawmakers didn’t provide a permanent funding mechanism.
The measure Beshear vetoed would have set up a long-term funding method for charter schools. Public charters, like traditional public schools, would have received a mix of local and state tax support.
We do not need to privatize public education. I have no problem with private schools offering education choices. But our tax dollars should not follow students to charter or private schools — tax monies need to go to public schools, where we can pay teachers what they deserve to give the vast majority of Kentucky children the best education possible.
The education package that shifts decision-making to superintendents and sets up a core historical curriculum, featuring several key speeches, was also vetoed.
The bill’s critics worry that consolidating more authority with superintendents would weaken the influence of teachers and parents in school decision making.
The governor said in his veto message that the bill “lessens, if not eliminates, the participation and input of parents” when decisions are being made on shaping curriculum and hiring principals.
The governor also felt legislators overstepped when they tried to “dictate how teachers talk about U.S. history.”
I’m not as passionate about killing this piece of legislation as I am about the charter school fiasco, but I think Beshear is correct here as well.
Educators should create curriculum for local schools —not lawmakers.
Andy got it wrong, however, when he vetoed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” which would prevent transgender girls and women from playing on girls’ sports teams in middle school and high school.
My support of this bill doesn’t mean I don’t care about transgender kids. I do. But I also care about fair competition in girls’ and womens’ sports. Science tells us a transgender female will have an enormous physical advantage over a biological female, particularly following puberty.
I’d certainly rather see a solution where transgender females can participate in sports without destroying the competitive nature of the athletic endeavor for biological females. But when topics such as these become political footballs, this is what happens. There is a winner, a loser and no hope for compromise or outside-the-box thinking.
I also have to applaud Beshear for signing into law a bill sponsored by Somerset’s Rep. Shane Baker that makes houses of worship “essential” during an emergency — such as the COVID-19 epidemic.
In doing so, Beshear righted a wrong he inflicted on the commonwealth early during the pandemic, when he deemed churches “non-essential” and ordered them closed — while at the same time making such questionable establishments as liquor stores “essential.”
Beshear could’ve vetoed the bill out of spite, as his predecessor would’ve done, or let the bill sit on his desk and just pass into law without signing it. But he didn’t — and for that I congratulate him. Did he do it in the name of political survival? Possibly. But he didn’t double down and defend his actions. That was honorable, in my view.
So it was a mixed bag for Beshear — but the General Assembly will have the final word.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
