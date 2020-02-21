Andy Beshear may not be the perfect governor for Kentucky— a state that is growing more “red” by the moment.
But today, I’m very proud that he’s our leader.
The man who rid the state of Matt Bevin and his antics appeared at Kentucky’s Capitol on Wednesday at a gay-rights rally. In doing so, Beshear became Kentucky’s first sitting governor to attend a rally staged by the Fairness Campaign in the Capitol Rotunda, a few steps from the governor’s office.
Beshear spoke against discrimination and supported a ban on conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth. That makes him unique — not a lot of politicians would take that stance in the Commonwealth. They prefer to offer lip service to “fairness,” but when it comes time to walk the walk, they don’t follow through.
Here in Somerset, City Councilor Amanda Bullock displayed that kind of courage when she introduced a “Fairness Ordinance” for the City of Somerset. After much discussion, that ordinance was shot down.
And that’s a shame. As Somerset becomes more diverse, we can only hope our leaders and our community can embrace the idea of “fairness” for all. I hope that ordinance is brought up again — sooner rather than later.
“Diversity and inclusion, they aren’t buzz words,” Beshear said at the rally. “They are values. And they are keys to making Kentucky stronger. Kentucky cannot reach its full potential if all of our people don’t feel supported to be themselves.”
Beshear spoke in favor of a so-called “statewide fairness” measure. It would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations.
“Discrimination against our LGBTQ brothers and sisters is absolutely unacceptable in this commonwealth,” the governor said.
Unfortunately, that legislation is not likely to pass. The opposition to gay rights is strong in Kentucky — and the General Assembly probably won’t pull the trigger on any bill that would dissuade discrimination against the LGBTQ community.
Don’t get me wrong — Kentucky has made some strides in its acceptance of the LGBTQ community. Eighteen Kentucky municipalities have passed local “fairness ordinances,” which ban LGBTQ discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.
That’s a step in the right direction. Hopefully other Kentucky cities — including ours — will join those ranks.
The question is: Do our leaders have the courage to simply do the right thing?
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
