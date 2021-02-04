My individual memories of Bill Mardis are all a jumble right now. No moments in particular stand out. I just have an overwhelming sense of Bill being here in the Commonwealth Journal office.
I’ve worked here for six years, and Bill was always here. If I had a question about a story that happened before I got here, I would ask Bill. He could tell me whatever I needed to know – sometimes in greater detail than I really needed.
Having a slow news day? We could count on Bill to come up with some kind of idea.
Have a few moments to spare? Ask Bill about his day, and he could spin you a story about himself, what he was working on or whatever his dog had done recently.
Even if he technically wasn’t here (he was only in the office three days a week), we could still call him at home if we truly needed his help.
On the days he was in the building, I would walk in and see the light on in Bill’s office. I knew he had been there at least three hours before I got there. Indeed, he would come in at the crack of dawn, while the rest of the newsroom usually doesn’t stir until well on into the morning.
He picked which stories he wanted to work on. And, as editor emeritus, he would often consult us on what we were doing, not to tell us what to work on, because he often said that wasn’t his place (even though it had been his place in the newsroom for many years). Rather, he wanted to make sure that he wasn’t going to work on something I was already working on, since we both usually cover the Somerset government beat.
And Election Nights! Those were the only days Bill would come in later than normal, since those were the ones he would work late. After the polls close, he would walk down to the Pulaski County Courthouse, wait patiently for the results, then bring them back to us, which was our cue to start calling the winners.
Like I said, nothing in particular stands out. Bill just always did his job. Without question, without fail.
He was always, always here. And as long as this newspaper continues, he will always be here.
