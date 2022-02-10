The abuse of sports officials — from the youth league level right up through the collegiate ranks — is only noticed when things get violent.
Last December, for example, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound father of a youth basketball player in Washington State shoved a 72-year-old referee to the court, causing a fractured cheekbone and broken nose. That official was an unpaid volunteer.
Google "abuse of sports officials" and you'll get a list of similar accounts from around the nation.
What doesn't get noticed often — and in many cases is accepted as "normal behavior" — is the verbal berating these officials have to endure every time they go to work. And, oftentimes, the verbal abuse turns to threats of violence.
The Kentucky General Assembly is moving a bill in this session that would create a misdemeanor crime for intimidating sports officials. The law would cover officials who work youth leagues all the way up to college venues.
The bill passed through a House committee on Wednesday and seems to have some support.
If the legislation becomes law, offenders could face up to a year in jail for threatening to injure a sports official or damage a referee's property. It also would apply to actions intended to “substantially harm” an official's business or financial interests.
As far as I'm concerned, it's out of bounds to berate an official at all. We have to remember that these men and women are not full-time paid sports officials. These folks are your neighbors — people you do business with, or perhaps people who patronize your business.
College and high school officials are trained and they are compensated, albeit not a whole lot. Most of these people do it for the love of the sport. Folks who referee sports at the lower levels are oftentimes volunteers — sometimes they're even minors.
I was sports editor here at the CJ for years and some of the worst behavior I witnessed from "fans" was at youth league events. I couldn't believe my ears when little league parents started shouting some really horrible things at umpires and officials.
Republican Rep. David Hale, who officiated high school sports for years, said Wednesday the abuse that officials are “having to put up with” has caused a shortage of people willing to do the job.
“I'm not talking about just an irate fan in the stands that's hollering at the official,” said Hale, lead sponsor of the new bill. “It just goes far beyond that.”
He cited instances when abuse against officials escalated in parking lots and beyond school grounds.
Julian Tackett, commissioner of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, reported a 25% to 30% drop in the available pool of officials. The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t the only reason for the decline, he told the House Judiciary Committee. And it's not due to the compensation officials receive, he said.
“It’s the environment. It is what they’re subjected to,” he said.
Remember, we are talking about amateur sporting events here. Just as sure as a fourth-grade basketball player will forget to dribble the ball, a young referee might just miss a foul. Just as sure as your kid playing his first year of Coaches Pitch Baseball will strike out on occasion, that umpire who came to the field after working eight hours at his job might miss a ball and strike call.
It's going to happen. But it's not the end of the world.
The better officials are treated, the greater the chance of knowledgable, competent people joining the ranks.
And if officials are treated badly, what you'll be left with are men and women who simply can tune out the abuse.
I like Rep. Hale's bill and I think the General Assembly would be doing youth sports in Kentucky a grand service if it passes the law.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.