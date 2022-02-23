When abused or neglected animals are seized in Kentucky, who do you think foots the bill for the animals' care as the court case drags on?
A hint — it's not the person who caused the issue. It's the agencies who scrape together funds, mostly through donations, to advocate for animals — or it's our taxpayer money that keeps the animals cared for in already overcrowded shelters.
But all of that could change if the Kentucky General Assembly passes The Cost of Animal Care Law during this session. There are two versions of the bipartisan bill percolating in Frankfort now — House Bill 71 and Senate Bill 125.
In short, the law would require people accused of animal abuse to pay for housing and upkeep of their animals while their court cases are pending. It also would allow courts and shelters to sue owners of animals seized in cruelty cases to pay for care until cases are resolved.
During a legislative hearing last week, Republican Rep. Kim Banta of Fort Mitchell, one of the sponsors of HB71, said the measure is good for animals and taxpayers.
“When animals are seized, taxpayers and the agencies are picking up the cost of care while the animals are being housed and taken care of,” Banta said. “If a court finds the agency has met the burden for the removal of the animals, the owner must post bond to cover the cost of caring for the animals so the taxpayers aren’t.”
And just in case you aren't aware, the cost of caring for seized animals can be astronomical.
In Elliott County, 109 animals were seized from the Trixie Foundation, where the operator is currently facing 288 charges of animal neglect. At this time, it is estimated that over $75,000 has been spent in caring for the animals in this case.
As a matter of fact, in the Trixie case, officials initially didn't follow through and remove the animals because they knew the cost would be so high. Kentucky State Police eventually raided the property and seized the animals.
The animals were not removed until Julia Sharp and her TLC Rescue organization agreed to cover the cost of caring for the seized animals.
“It was the cost that was prohibiting them from upholding the animal cruelty statutes,” Sharp said. “The only way to get those animals out was for my small rescue to step up and accept the cost of their care.”
Banta said the measure would allow local governments to pursue cruelty cases and know they will have the money to pay for taking care of the animals.
“Sometimes people don’t go after large animal cruelty (cases) because they don’t want the cost of care. This is actually giving them an option to have cost of care should that happen,” Banta said.
Want a few more examples?
In Fayette County, 135 cats were seized from one house and the case took over a year to be resolved in court. The cost of boarding the cats alone exceeded $80k.
In Franklin County, 38 pit bull dogs were seized from a dog-fighting operation. After only 15 days in the Franklin animal shelter's care, the cost of vet exams, medications, vaccines and boarding exceeded $6,000.
Locally, a Nancy man was arraigned last week on 44 counts of second-degree Cruelty to Animals and one count of Propagation and Holding of Wildlife Without a Permit. The case involved reptiles and other exotic animals — including some that had been rescued from a local pet store in September.
Carol Moore of Wildlife Matters Rehabilitation Haven told the Commonwealth Journal that her organization was called in to assist authorities with the animals. She said it cost Wildlife Matters around $1,600 to care for the reptiles and she had to apply for a grant to help recoup the cost.
"People assume that money for these animals we care for just falls from the sky," Moore said. "Most don't realize we rely completely on donations."
The list goes on and on.
But this bill would be a game-changer — forcing the person who broke the law to either pay for the animals to be cared for, or to sign them over so they can be immediately adopted into loving homes.
“It would put all the cost on the abuser,” Sharp said. “They would have to pay to maintain these animals, or they would have to sign them over so they would be free and clear to go onto better lives .... go onto rescue homes."
The moral of this story is, of course, don't take on an animal if you don't plan on giving it a good life. And if you find you cannot, for whatever reason, take care of your animals — by all means let them go on to families who will take care of them.
This bill would make sure the care of neglected animals would be paid for by the people legally responsible — the owners.
And that's a lot better than taxpayer money being used to pay for their negligence.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Contact him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
