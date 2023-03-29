Over 100 feet up in the air on a windy day only supported by a narrow metal ladder.
Large clouds of smoke and soot are constantly in your face and totally blocking your visibility.
A large multi-level structure is totally engulfed with flames reaching as high 80 feet.
The only thing below you is a massive inferno of scolding hot flames.
On any given Sunday sermon, Cornerstone Baptist Church pastor Jamie Taylor might have described this scenario as ‘hell’. However, this was the dangerous peril several of our local firefighters had to face while perched atop a tower ladder high above the Cornerstone Baptist Church fire on Thursday.
Over 125,000 gallons of water and a crew of 75 firefighters worked tirelessly for eight straight hours battling the blazes that day. A total of 8 to 10 men traded out shifts on the tower ladders, that pumped out a staggering 1,200 gallons of water per minute.
“We try to rotate those people out usually about every 30 minutes to an hour, but because of some of the manpower shortages we had that day they might have to work longer rotations on the tower ladder,” Somerset Fire Chief Bengie Howard stated. “To be on that platform it takes a certain kind of person to be able to operate it. Some men were up there up to an hour and 30 minutes at a time.”
All our local firefighters receive extensive training before being able to work an active fire. However, they do much more than just fight fires on a full-time basis. They work automobile accidents and all other types of lifesaving duties throughout the county. And when not on active duty, our local firefighter/EMS personnel are participating in extensive training courses.
Just moments before the fire at Cornerstone Baptist Church on Thursday, several of their firefighters were called to a serious accident scene on the intersection of Hwy. 914 and Oak Hill Road.
“A lot of people don’t realize the amount of training that Somerset Fire Department does,” Howard stated. “We don’t just fight fire. It is not uncommon to be on multiple calls at the same time.”
Chief Howard has been fighting fires since starting as a junior firefighter back in 1985 and started with the Somerset Fire Department since 1998. And during his nearly 40 years as a firefighter, the Cornerstone Baptist Church fire was one of the worst fires he has ever seen
“We have worked several big fires down at the Kingsford Charcoal Plant, and I’ve got an extensive background in large capacity fires like that,” Howard stated. “This fire was probably one of the biggest ones that Somerset has had, in some time, especially with the size of the structure. I mean you’re looking at a building of over 8,000 square feet. With the amount of water that’s required when a building has as much involvement as it did it, it was a very taxing operation.”
The firefighters were tirelessly on the scene containing the fire to almost midnight on Thursday. Thankfully, no one was hurt nor were other structures damaged thanks to the efforts to our great local firefighters.
