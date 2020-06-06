Drew Brees, the record-setting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, is many things.
A gifted athlete.
A husband and father.
A caring member of his community.
A football player who “gives back” by donating his time and effort to such varying causes as animal rights, cancer research, children, conservation, the environment, healthcare, support of veterans and safe drinking water. His work during the Hurricane Katrina recovery effort is legendary in New Orleans.
One thing he’s not, in my view, is a racist.
But earlier this week, Brees hurt his black teammates, and black players around the National Football League, with a comment he made about the possibility of player protests returning when football kicks off — hopefully sometime before 2021.
You might recall that Colin Kaepernick and several other players kneeled during the national anthem in 2017 to draw attention to police brutality against blacks in America — the very same horrific acts, ironically, that people of all races are protesting about right now.
Instead of opening up a dialogue, Kaepernick’s “kneeling” drew criticism from many people around the country — including President Donald Trump — because that form of protest “disrespected the American flag.”
Brees’ original comment on possible player protests harkened back to those criticisms: “I would never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”
Immediately, many black athletes — including several of Brees’ Saints teammates — flashed outrage.
The consensus: “Drew doesn’t get it.”
On the surface, we can’t really argue with what Brees said initially.
At least I can’t personally.
Brees’ family has a military background and he was taught the flag wasn’t to be disrespected. I was taught the same thing.
But by making the statement at a time when black men and women are taking to streets across the country pleading for change ... demanding justice ... it was more than a little tone deaf.
And after speaking with several of his teammates, Brees said as much.
“Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been,” Brees wrote on Instagram. “We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities.
“We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform. We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when?
“We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us.”
The bottom line is that Drew Brees listened.
And when Trump went to Twitter and said Brees shouldn’t have apologized, the Saints’ quarterback — who seems to be socially conservative — responded. Brees told the president he was wrong — his black teammates were right.
In these days of political division, a leader on the football field like Brees proved his mettle. He sat down and heard what people were saying, which is rare in this era dominated by angry tweets and social media dustups.
We need more leaders like Drew Brees in the political arena. That’s for sure.
Wonder what Drew will be doing in 2024?
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. He can be reached at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
