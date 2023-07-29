As we wrap up our seventh full month in office, I want to take this opportunity to pause and reflect on some of the positive things we’ve been able to accomplish in those seven months. I hope you notice that I say the word “we” a lot instead of “I.” There’s an important reason for that. We have a good team in place here in Pulaski County Government and I’m proud of everyone that’s a part of that team. Who all do I include in the word “team?” I include everyone that’s on our payroll that’s out there doing their job and making life just a little bit better for the people of Pulaski County. I realize transitions with new administrations can be difficult. But so many of the people we have working for us here in the courthouse and out in the county have done a good job adjusting to what we are trying to accomplish.
I will be talking about some of those accomplishments on Tuesday, August 1st at the Somerset Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Meeting. In my “State of the County Address” I will talk about a few of the things we’ve put into place and some of the things we’re hoping to achieve in the months and years ahead. One of the things I’ve wanted to stress in my time in office so far is fiscal responsibility.
The money we have to work with in local government is your money. As a fiscal conservative and lifelong Republican, I believe one of our biggest priorities in local government is the thoughtful appropriation of your hard-earned taxpayer dollars. That’s why we had a long process to draft the 2023/2024 Fiscal Year Budget. I again want to thank our five Magistrates and our County Treasurer for their willingness to work together and find a responsible budget that helps to move Pulaski County forward.
We couldn’t give each department absolutely everything they wanted but we feel we were able to do the best we could under the circumstances. We were able to give every county employee a one dollar raise which helps with worker and talent retention and, compared to previous budgets, we specifically put in an additional $323,500 for the Sheriff’s Office. If you would like a detailed copy of that 2023/2024 budget, feel free to stop in at our office at 100 North Main Street. We have copies available for the public. You can also review it by visiting our website at www.pulaskigov.com.
Another way we are trying to be good stewards of your taxpayer dollars is our willingness to work with the Office of the Auditor of Public Accounts. State Auditor Harmon’s team has helped us find out what sort of financial situation we inherited and where we need to make improvements. The latest audit findings that will be released to the public very soon showed eighteen negative items that in the course of this administration, we will face head on and correct. Some government agencies aren’t classically known for willing transparency, but we are doing the best we can to make sure the public knows what is going on and how we intend to correct missteps of the past. We have to build on what has worked before and correct what hasn’t. These audit findings will help us do just that.
I am also very appreciative of our working relationship with the Office of Congressman Hal Rogers. It has taken decades of forward thinking on the part of Congressman Rogers to get Pulaski County and this entire region where it needs to be to be competitive with the rest of the country. You may have seen in Friday’s edition of the Commonwealth Journal the announcement about the upcoming northern bypass which will add to the local economy and go a long way to connect the western part of the state with the east. It will create a bypass from the Cumberland Parkway Interchange to the newly developed intersection at Ky. 461/East Ky. 80 and Fiscal Court was proud to work with the Congressman’s office to help facilitate that grant funding. Where we’re going, we do need roads, and this northern bypass project will be a huge part of where we are headed and how we can connect with the rest of the state.
The state of our county is strong. I truly believe that. We have a lot to do. We have a lot to adjust. But that’s why I asked you to support me in the last election. You sent me here for a reason. And I am doing my best to find ways to improve on what we have. There is so much potential for us here in Pulaski County. I look forward to us reaching that potential and beyond. As always, feel free to reach out to us. My email is mtodd@pcgovt.com or you can call this office at (606)678-4853 for any questions or concerns you may have.
God Bless You All and God Bless Pulaski County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.