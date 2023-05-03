The 2023 off-year election campaigns are geared up for the May-June primaries. Candidates running for governor, state legislatures, and some local offices are presenting their platforms, revealing their positions on the issues on the hearts of the people, and to let us know how they plan to serve. They hope to gain your confidence and your vote.
It behooves voters to pay close attention to the candidate’s promises, backgrounds, who endorses them and where they align themselves with trending ideologies and popular personalities. It reveals their character.
Some propose radical fixes, distort the issues, and align themselves with extreme national personalities of questionable integrity. Proverbs 29:12 warns us. “If a ruler listens to lies, all his officials will be wicked.”
We cannot ignore their campaign rhetoric, it tells us who they are.
A quote from the late Maya Angelou, actor, activist, author, poet, and an inspiring voice for people of every ethnicity, gender and generation nails it: “when people show you who they are, believe them the first time.”
Our leaders of the liberal left and the radical extreme right, progressives and conservatives are content to argue and slander one another rather than serve the people who they represent. Both position that they act for the good of the country; both claim to lead the nation on a path of compassion, justice and what is right through the ethics of their faith.
Narcissistic politicians and network personalities are leading their base to the edge of the precipice. Lies and misrepresentations are the hype we are spoon-feed. Irrationality and deceit are the norm.
Dr. Tony Evans, author, theologian, and pastor, states in his book, ‘Kingdom Politics, Returning God to Government’ that, “when a nation leaves God out of government, thus allowing life and its value to be downgraded, reduced, dishonored, and attacked, the nation itself will crumble from within.”
Therein is the portrait of America.
Life is devalued and downgraded at both ends of ends of the political, ideological, and religious pendulum. The conservative right values the life of the unborn as its prime objective but devotes little energy to mitigate the destructive forces weighing on life between the womb and the tomb. Preserving the Second Amendment, getting ‘big government’ off the backs of the people is their mantra, their identity, and consumes their energies.
The liberal left swings the pendulum to the opposite end. The left defends the woman’s exclusive right to make decisions about her body. The championing of abortion rights is de jure downgrading the value of life growing in the womb. Compassion, mercy, and justice for all people influences their ideological drive, their political stand. Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity, with respect, and when needed, assisted by the safety net of ‘big government.’
But then, were it not for ‘big government,’ the label being defined by social programs, assistance to the impoverished, and leaning on state jurisdictions to remove unjust laws, the status quo would still be comfortable with a separate but equal society.
These are the issues of our times that agitate us, alarm us, unhinge us. As we listen to the campaign rhetoric of the candidates vying for our vote, believe the character that they show us.
Rev. Norman Franklin is the Gen. Principal of Best Life Coaching LLC, and Assoc. Pastor of the Church Without Walls Global.
