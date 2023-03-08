History has a way of revealing the truth about us, about us personally, about our beliefs, about our nation. Initiatives bent on denying history, whitewashing the narratives or prohibiting instruction of true history in the curriculum of our primary institutions of learning will prove to be futile. “Truth will spring up from the earth,” Psalms 85:11 admonishes, “and righteousness will look down from heaven.”
We discovered bushels of truths about ourselves, about our culture, about our fellowship as a nation of Christians, during February’s month-long celebration of Black History. Truth can make us uncomfortable, but we can never deny it nor press it under our feet.
March is Women’s History Month. The struggle against gender bias is no less compelling than the plethora of marginalizations that hinder our culture and progress to equality.
Congress passed a law in 1981 that authorized the recognition of women’s history, their accomplishments and contributions throughout the growth and development of this nation. In 1987, President Jimmy Carter engaged congress to declare March Women’s History Month. The 2023 theme is,’ Celebrating Women, Tell Our Stories.’
The African American woman was/is strapped with a double load to carry – a woman of color and a woman – on the road to recognition and equality in a white, and white male dominated world.
The pathways of progress to equality are paved by women, undaunted by the circumstances of their era, women who pushed against the prevailing negatives, the entrenched status quo and crashed through the proverbial glass ceiling.
Reverend Sojourner Truth is one who represented the unintimidated woman, represented the enabling power of the Holy Spirit to strengthen the weary and give power to the weak. (Ref. Isaiah 40:29)
Born into the chattel possessions of Col. Charles Hardenbergh around 1797 in the Hudson River County of Ulster, New York. Her given name was Isabella Bomefree. She had no autonomy over matters of the heart nor over the pleasures of her body. Her third owner, John J. Dumont, forcibly took of her pleasures, and also mated her to a fellow slave named Thomas.
She escaped from Dumont in 1827, leaving her arranged husband behind, when slavery was declared illegal in New York. She had five children. One of her sons, Peter, was stolen from her and sold into slavery in Alabama. With the help of the Van Wagner family, who aided her in escaping bondage, went to court and regained her son. An unheard-of feat in that era.
The Holy Spirit sat upon her, according to her writings, in 1827 and aided her in her preaching, her abolition work and women’s rights work throughout the rest of her active life. Illiteracy did not hinder her, the power of the Holy Spirit enables. In 1843, she adopted the name of Sojourner Truth.
Not fluent in reading or in writing, Truth, it is said of her, ‘read people not books.’ She employed three main methods of knowing people: observation as practice, divine inspiration, and a special sense of reading the Word. In the gospel of John, 17:17, Jesus said, “Sanctify them by Your truth; Your word is truth.” The Holy Spirit and the Word of Truth are empowering.
Later in the 1840s, when she joined the antislavery feminist lecture circuit, she was an experienced public speaker. She preached regularly at camp meetings and around New York. She preached well into her older years, spoke before congress, and had audience at the White House of Presidents Lincoln and Grant to receive awards for her work.
Sojourner Truth’s most famous speech was in1851 when she addressed the women’s convention in Akron, Ohio. Her “Ain’t I a woman” speech sums up the dichotomous state of a Black woman advocating for women’s rights in the era.
Rev. Norman Franklin is the Gen. Principal of Best Life Coaching LLC, and Assoc. Pastor of the Church Without Walls Global.
