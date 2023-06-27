Independence Day is a time to reflect on our country and recognize our nation’s enduring principles.
On July 4, 247 years ago, the Declaration of Independence was ratified by exemplary visionaries who initiated the grandest experiment of self-governance in human history by creating a new form of government. A nation whose foundation recognizes God-given inalienable rights, which the government may not take away nor infringe upon but must protect.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” is one of the most notable statements ever written. Those words still ring loudly throughout the world today as America has taken its foundation of freedom and transformed it into the blueprint all humankind can strive to emulate.
Our freedoms come from sacrifices. Countless Americans have given their lives on and off the battlefield for our freedoms and rights. Please join me in keeping our service members, past and present, first and foremost in your heart as you enjoy holiday celebrations.
As we celebrate independence on July 4, we celebrate our country’s unity despite our differences. Our nation and great commonwealth were founded on a simple principle: “United we stand, divided we fall.”
As we celebrate with our family and friends, remember those principles of freedom, sacrifice and unity. We’re one nation under God, and together we will continue to live the lives our founding fathers envisioned for the future of this great nation.
I hope you and your family enjoy this Independence Day and keep one another close. God bless America.
Senator Rick Girdler, R-Somerset, represents the 15th Senate District, including Clinton, Cumberland, Pulaski, Russell, and Wayne Counties. He co-chairs the Interim Joint Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection and the Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Statutory Committee.
