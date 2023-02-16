Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.