I watched President Biden deliver his remarks during The State of The Union address recently and realized it might be time for me to write down some of my own thoughts as to how I think the first month or so as your Pulaski County Judge Executive is going. I have to be up front and say that though I knew this job would have its challenges, I didn’t realize they would be this big. Change is not easy nor is it quick. There are things we are doing to make Pulaski County a better place to live and work that you won’t see immediately. It takes time to make things better. We acknowledge there were mistakes in the past, but what we have to do now is focus on a way forward. The team I have surrounding me was an important first step.
I knew coming in to office that I needed to surround myself with a good team. I think I’ve found that in three of the hires I made on day one. The road crew is a crucial cog in the workings of any county government and that’s no different here in Pulaski. That’s why I wanted to make sure I brought in someone with plenty of experience with our road crew. Dennis Turner has previously served under four different county judges. I brought him out of retirement to lead our road crew and provide a unique perspective that goes all the way back to his first day on the job in July of 1989. What I like most about Dennis is something I try to instill in anyone I work with. He’s not going to ask anyone to do something he’s not willing to do himself. I appreciate his work ethic and I am happy he decided to join our team.
I adjusted the role of Executive Secretary to be an assistant to me and this office and to control the flow of information in and out of county government. I wanted a friendly and familiar voice to greet you but I also wanted someone with vast knowledge of public relations and the media. You would be hard pressed to find someone locally with more combined media and government experience than John Alexander. From his time in local radio and local government to his time spent as Communications Specialist for the House Majority in Frankfort, John has built relationships over the years that will be crucial to this office for many years to come.
Another gentleman with deep ties in Pulaski County and someone I believe will be crucial to building relationships between my office and the community is retired teacher and school administrator Cloyd Bumgardner. Cloyd brings to his role as Administrative Assistant invaluable experience in writing and searching for grant opportunities. Since our administration has taken over, he has already applied for close to 3.5 million dollars in grant funding and will continue to look for opportunities to build relationships with state and federal agencies like the Kentucky Department of Transportation and the Lake Cumberland Area Development District. We are in constant communications with Congressman Hal Rogers and his office and we are very appreciative of their efforts to help us move Pulaski County forward.
Another way forward is to invite you in to our office. We are striving to have our office in the Pulaski County Courthouse open Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 4:30pm. During those hours, someone will be here to try to help you with whatever your needs may be. Whether you need to file an open records request or whether you have a concern in the community or whether you just want to stop in and say hello, we will be here. It might not always be me that you talk to initially, but it will be someone.
If you can’t make it in to see us, feel free to give us a call. The direct line to the office is (606)678-4853. If you can’t get through to me or my staff, just leave a voicemail and we’ll get back to you as soon as we can. As you can well imagine, the activity in and out of this office can be quite a bit, especially once people realize the door is open and we’re here to help.
This will hopefully be the first of many regular columns I send to our local media. Next month we’ll discuss Pulaski County Park and all the challenges it presents. I want to have these conversations with you at least once a month to keep you informed about what’s going on in your county government. Make no mistake. This is YOUR county government. We will do what we can to answer your questions and concerns the best we can.
God Bless You All and God Bless Pulaski County.
