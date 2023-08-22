One of the five most important men in my life died this past week. I am quite sure literally hundreds and maybe even thousands of other men and women who grew up locally, had the same thought. I thought maybe my gift to him might be to reflect on that fact, for all of us.
Charlie Taylor was a giant of a man. He was loud. He was boisterous! He was always in your face. Even in the last several decades when Autumn Richardson, APRN and I had the privilege to provide his medical care, he was much less about his own health, (to our chagrin) and much more into asking about your family, your siblings, your children, your wife, her siblings, and everyone they might know. Charlie literally knew and cared about everyone.
He will be remembered, and rightly so as a baseball coach by many. But I remember him as a football coach, and perhaps most of all, as a teacher.
Just as he was on the athletic field, he was no different in the classroom. He was an energetic, enthusiastic teacher who took educating very seriously. To this day, I still have answers to his mimeographed questions rolling around in my head. He wanted his students to compete in biology class just like they did on the field of play. He loved what he did, he loved you, and you knew it. He wanted you to love life and to be great.
In this time when so many profess their faith, and so few live it, Charlie was a Christian man of God in every sense of the word. He literally lived his faith with every breath he took. He made me want to be like him….. both enthusiastic and God fearing about life. I can utter no higher praise.
In these days when meanness and discord among us seems so easy; when being critical seems second nature, perhaps this man’s life can inspire us all to be a bit kinder, a bit gentler, and a bit more supportive of each other. That is his true legacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.