One is a Republican. The other a Democrat,
One is mayor of his hometown. The other is governor of his commonwealth.
Both are doing outstanding things for the people they serve.
The paths of Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear intersected on Tuesday at the official groundbreaking of Horse Soldier Farms — a spectacular $200 million project, which will convert an old golf course in southern Pulaski County into a mecca for bourbon lovers and tourists in general.
For Keck, it is the realization of his legacy. Many thought his dream of bringing a distillery worthy of Kentucky's fabled Bourbon Trail was out of reach.
But as fate would have it, Keck's relentless pursuit of this vision eventually put Somerset in the path of John Koko and his team at Horse Soldier Bourbon.
The rest, as they say, is history. Although it might be a few years before Horse Soldier Farms is up and running in all its glory, its presence is already being felt in Pulaski County.
When the dust clears at the old Waitsboro Hills Golf Course, Horse Soldier Farms will feature a facility that will consist of a 27,585-square-foot distillery visitor center; a 4,600-square-foot activity center; a 5,000-capacity amphitheater; a 500-person outdoor event space; an adventure center, a 3,200-square-foot wedding chapel; 60-key luxury lodge and 20 cabins; and a retail village.
Somerset and Pulaski County have always been a vacation hot spot because of beautiful Lake Cumberland. With the southern anchor of Kentucky's Bourbon Trail being forged here, we can expect a lot more tourism dollars to be added to the $115 million the area currently generates annually.
Keck's vision is about much more than bourbon. It's about jobs. It's about money flowing into local businesses. It's about improved quality of life for all Pulaski countians.
Ironically, that is the identical legacy that Beshear is building on a statewide level.
Horse Soldier Bourbon’s investment and planned job creation locally furthers recent economic momentum statewide, as Kentucky continues to rebound nicely from the pandemic funk.
In September, Beshear, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley, and Dong-Seob Jee, president of SK Innovation’s battery business, announced the single-largest economic development project in the history of the commonwealth, celebrating a transformative $5.8 billion investment that will create 5,000 jobs and places Kentucky at the forefront of the automotive industry’s future.
In July, the state budget office reported the commonwealth ended the 2021 fiscal year with a general fund surplus of over $1.1 billion – the highest ever in the commonwealth – and a 10.9% increase in general fund receipts to $12.8 billion.
Kentucky is healthy financially, despite the disastrous effects of our 19-month battle with Covid.
The Ford deal was Beshear's crown jewel in his vision of bringing jobs into the commonwealth. As it is with Keck's dream, the key to Beshear's plan is an improved quality of life for all Kentuckians — and to make folks stand up and take note of our state.
I think we can safely say that is happening.
Tuesday marked a huge day for Somerset, for Pulaski County and for Kentucky. We all should be marveling at the hard work and dedication it took to bring Horse Soldier to our community and our commonwealth.
Welcome home, Horse Soldier. Let's have a bourbon to celebrate.
Cheers.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
