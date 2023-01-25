Terry Stawar is a friend of mine.
He reminds me of Frankenstein.
When he does the Irish jig
He reminds me of Porky Pig.
Children’s taunts, insults, and teases, like the one above, which unfortunately, I have heard many times, are a major feature of children’s folklore. Over time these rhymes, songs and pithy phrases, which have been acquired and adapted from a variety of sources, have been integrated into the culture.
The late Ray Browne, from Bowling Green State University, who founded the academic study of popular culture in the U.S., said, ”Children respond to certain social situations, especially those they dislike, with these sayings which are directed against other children, and against adults, and institutions. These responses become stereotyped, and are used by large numbers of children.”
Youngsters, who find themselves at the bottom of the power hierarchy, weaponize such language and often apply it indiscriminately against their perceived enemies, as well as each other.
Starting as far back as the 1920s and continuing into the 1970s, many of these rhymes and sayings were used by children to entertain each other in games and activities, to rebel, to communicate, and to fight for power and status amongst themselves. The schoolyard was the traditional venue where they were learned, although many children picked them up at home from siblings and acquaintances.
Learning to recite these refrains was a rite of passage that I remember well. My older brother was an endless source of offensive rhymes, intended to be as shocking and disgusting as possible. The Hearse Song, which graphically describes a decaying corpse, is a prime example. Revolting perhaps, but you couldn’t wait to recite it to your friends at school the next day.
Some rhymes and phrases were targeted at schools and teachers and were full of arson, violence, and mayhem. My wife Diane knows one of these from Wisconsin that uses the tune from the Marine’s Hymn. It is fairly innocuous, but talks about spitballs and hand grenades. Another one, however, set to the tune of the Battle Hymn of the Republic starts out with, “Mine eyes have seen the glory of the burning of the school,” and then proceeds to get progressively more violent. Today this probably wouldn’t be seen as a simple childish song parody, but more likely a viable threat to be assessed and likely would result in a suspension and psychiatric referral.
Many such songs and rhymes are a way to safely express aggressive thoughts, impart a lesson, or to get a laugh or rise out of someone else. In the 1970s Mad Magazine, specialized in funny song parodies, which probably sounded familiar to its readers. I can remember riding in the car with our youngest son when he was about 7 years old and we made up the lyric, “We three kings of orient are, eating Jello and smoking a cigar.” He thought it was hilarious and I probably scored some Dad points.
Many of these sayings were employed as insults and often crossed the line between good-natured teasing and bullying. The phenomenon appear to be universal. Anne Helgeland, a Norwegian researcher observed kindergarten classes. She found that on several occasions the words ‘‘neener–neener’’ were playfully sung by children, which she interpreted as good-natured teasing. Upon deeper analysis, however, she found that this singsong phrase was also used to humiliate children and make them cry.
In today’s digital age things have changed. Martha Swartz from Yale University says, “With the expansion of online and electronic communication among school-aged and teen-aged children, bullying is no longer limited to the schoolyard.” Today cyberbullies harass, tease, or exclude classmates with online messages and images, using all sorts of devices.
A 2008 survey indicated that insults were the most frequent kind of cyberbullying, Typically bullies make fun of the victim’s appearance, sexuality, race, ethnicity, or any characteristic that stands out. These insults seem much more vicious than naive playground taunts of the past. They cut to the quick and lack any hint of playfulness.
Cyberbullying provides anonymity and lessens the chances of being caught or exposed. Only about half of victims actually know who is bullying them. In the past bullies usually had some advantage like being bigger, stronger, or more popular. Social media, however, has made it possible for anyone to bully.
Since cyberbullies do not see victim faces, they feel less regret than they would in face-to-face encounters. Previously bullying usually took place at school and the victim could escape by going home. Cyberbullying occurs anywhere, at any time. This pervasiveness makes it very difficult to prevent.
The potential audience is also larger, since it is not limited to the number of children within earshot. Cyberbullying results in poor school performance, behavior problems, and increased risk for depression, anxiety, and even suicide. Educating social media users, reporting of abuses, and garnering support from bystanders are important aspects of prevention.
Digital technology may have helped maximize the speed, efficiency, and effectiveness of many processes today, but I’m not sure that this is a good thing when it comes to childhood taunting. Overall, I think I prefer old-fashioned face-to-face insults.
Test your knowledge of pre-digital age childhood culture by filling in the blanks.
1. Nanny-Nanny-_____, stick your face in doo doo. A. Boo Boo B. Hoo Hoo C. Woo Woo
2. Great green globs of greasy, grimy, ___________ guts. A. gorilla B. gopher C. goldfish
3. We want a pitcher, not a ____________. A. weak sister B. cat fisher C. belly itcher
4. Jingle Bells ________ Robin laid an egg. A. muscatel, B. Batman smells, C. shotgun shells,
5. You’re a poet and you don’t know it, But your feet show it. They’re ______________ A. long-fellows (Henry Wadsworth) B. wilde (Oscar) C. swift (Jonathan)
6. Liar, liar, pants on fire. Your nose is ______________ . A. as long as a telephone wire B. as round as a snow tire C. as big as New Hampshire
7. I see London, I see France; I see somebody’s ___________. A. maiden aunts B. underpants C. eggy-plants
8. Happy birthday to you, you belong in a zoo, you look like a________ and you smell like one too. A. hippo B. weasel C. monkey
9. The worms crawl in, the worms crawl out, they play ______ on your snout. A. pinochle B. hopscotch C. Monopoly
10. Jinx! Buy me a ________. A. Coke B. Coffee C. House
(Answers 1A, 2B, 3C, 4B, 5A, 6A, 7B, 8C, 9A, 10A)
Terry L. Stawar, Ed.D., teaches psychology at Ivy Tech Community College and lives in Jeffersonville. He can be reached at tstawar@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.