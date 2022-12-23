Over the last few weeks, we have been talking about several traditions that we have at the Christmas season. Traditions contribute to a sense of heritage and comfort. They teach the next generation of a belief system and values. Traditions build a sense of our purpose and being.
Do you decorate the outside of your home with lights? Using lights to decorate at Christmas can be traced all the way back to Yule, a Norse tradition celebrating the middle of winter. The tradition included drinking the “Yule,” a type of ale or beer, while watching the Yule log burn. The belief was the practice would summon the sun’s warm return.
Christmas lights started out as candles attached to the tree using wax or pins. The German practice began in the 17th century and continued a little over two hundred years. The original purpose of the lights was to make the ornaments that adorned the tree more visible.
The invention of the lightbulb and electricity gave Christmas lights a whole new dimension. In 1882 the first tree lit by electric lights was seen in New York. Setting up a tree by the window next to his desk at his office in Thomas Edison’s shop, Edward Johnson hand-wired 80 red, white and blue lightbulbs and strung them on a tree. He placed the trunk on a revolving pedestal.
The lights drew a crowd as people peered at the lighted spectacle. Johnson turned his stunt into a tradition. Each year he added more bulbs to the tree. An 1884 New York Times article counted 120 lights aglow on the tree.
The American Eveready company produced the first light set in 1903 but they were too expensive for the majority of people to afford. Many department stores would use Christmas lights to liven up their holiday displays to attract customers. The first sets included 24 lights and sold for about $12 or the equivalent of about $350 today. General Electric introduced the idea of providing lights to rent. They produced lights in seven different colors of clear, frosted, blue, purple, ruby, green and opal.
President Grover Cleveland brought electric lights to the White House Christmas tree in 1894. Companies began producing the bulbs by the hundreds. By 1914, a 16-foot string of lights cost just $1.75.
In Altadena, California, 134 cedar trees line a mile-long stretch of parkway dubbed Christmas Tree Lane. In 1920 the first large-scale outdoor Christmas light display adorned the entrance way to the city. Over 10,000 lights are used to light the path.
In 1925 a union of 15 different Christmas light companies came about to form the NOMA electric company. It became the largest distributor of Christmas lights. Their purpose was to make standards for safety for the lights. NOMA continued making lights until 1968. Many of their standards are still used today.
Novelty lights became a popular way to spread holiday cheer in the 1920s. Lights were made to look like birds, policemen, pumpkins, and even priests. The Great Depression of the 1930s cast a dark shadow over the American spirit. During this time period all-blue light displays became popular and reflected the mood of the people.
As America bounded back from the Second World War, outdoor lighting became a popular phenomenon. Communities would sponsor home decorating competitions funded in part by American business. General Electric was a major sponsor of many contests. They encouraged participation throughout the community, not only by homeowners, but by local businesses and churches.
Bubble Christmas lights became popular in the 1950s as well. The bubble light contained a liquid that boiled inside the bulb when it became hot. The lights were produced until the 1970s but many are still in use today. Aluminum trees became popular in the 1960s leading light manufacturers to come up with multi-colored floodlights to illuminate trees and houses.
It became popular in the 1960s to outline the edges of private homes with outdoor lights. By the late 20th century, the custom had spread to many other nations, including Japan and Hong Kong. Today an estimated 150 million lights are sold in America each year, adding to the tangled mess of lights that are already stuffed into boxes in garages and attics.
The Christmas lights represent the hope and peace that comes through a baby in a manger. Whether the salvation serves to escape the bitter cold of the season, or more deeply portrays the metaphor of the escape from the frigid grip of the hand of sin, Christmas lights remind us of the true light that shines in the world.
The prophet Isaiah wrote “the people that walked in darkness have seen a great light; they that dwell in the land of the shadow of death, on them has the light shined (Isaiah 50:10). Matthew confirms the passage and applies it to Jesus (Matthew 4:16).
John describes Jesus and says, “In him was life and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it (John 1:4-5). Jesus himself said that while He was in the world, He would be the light of the world (John 9:5).
Light is used throughout the Bible to symbolize faith in God, a holy lifestyle, and godly behavior. David said, “You Lord keep my lamp burning; my God turns my darkness into light” (Psalm 18:28). “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path” (Psalm 119:105).
Jesus told His disciples, “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:16).
Let our tradition of Christmas lights remind you of a tradition God started in a manger in Bethlehem.
Tom May is a freelance writer who has held paid and voluntary ministry positions at several churches in the tri-state area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.