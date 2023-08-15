Just moments after the passing of Charlie Taylor at 7:25 a.m., on Tuesday morning, social media was abuzz with stories honoring the late great Somerset High School coach.
As a Pulaski County High School athlete and graduate, I never had the privilege of having Taylor as a coach. However, being around local high school sports as a reporter for nearly 20 years, Coach Taylor’s name always came up and he was always around the high school baseball fields.
As a matter of fact, less than a week ago, I had a conversation with a former Somerset High School athlete, Randy Price, and Coach Charlie Taylor’s name frequently came up when he was telling about his high school sports career.
Price, who excelled in football, baseball and basketball in the mid 1970s, talked more about Coach Taylor as a mentor than he did as a coach.
During his freshman season trying to make the Somerset High School football team, Price remembers really having a tough time with the physicality of the game and trying to compete against players who were much bigger and stronger than himself. Taylor, an assistant coach on the football team at the time, noticed that the young Price was bleeding and was having a tough time on the field.
“On that particular day, Coach Taylor had seen I’d had enough,” Price recalled. “He pulled me out of practice that day and he said that was enough. I tried to tell him I was ‘all right’, but apparently Coach T had seen enough.”
Still in his practice uniform, Price hopped in Coach T’s car and the two drove around downtown Somerset before ending up at the local Dairy Queen.
“He bought me, what Coach T called a ‘cone of cream’,” Price laughed. “We rode around town and what we talked about the rest of that day, I don’t remember. I just know Coach T killed about 30 or 45 minutes until football practice was over. He drove me back to the locker room behind Clara Morrow Field. He told me to get my clothes, go home, and everything would be fine when I came to practice the next day.”
As a young kid then, Price was not sure what the conversation between Coach Taylor and then Jumpers head football coach Ron Cain entailed, but the next day Price took to the practice field with nothing said to him for missing the previous day’s practice session.
“Coach (Ron) Cain and Coach T were both hard guys to play for, but Coach T was hard in a different kind of way,” Price recalled. “He expected certain things out of us. He didn’t like that long hair or any cussing, which Coach T referred to as ‘garbage mouth’.”
Price referred to himself as a marginal high school athlete, and was by no means the best or most gifted athlete to ever play for Coach Taylor. However, Price said he played as hard as he could in every sport he played and he felt Coach Taylor appreciated him for that.
“I’m just one example, and who knows how many thousands of kids passed through Somerset High School athletics that were influenced in some way by Coach T,” Price stated. “He didn’t played favorites, but Coach T played talent. He also expected you to act a certain way or you probably weren’t going to play for him.”
On the baseball field, Price was also trying to make the varsity baseball team as a young pitcher. However, with a loaded Briar Jumpers’ baseball team that year, Price didn’t see himself playing much and decided to sit out that season. The 1974 Somerset High School baseball team went on to win the program’s first and only state title that year.
Price later would play baseball for Coach Taylor and was part of a state runner-up team. Price stated that he wanted to pitch in every game if Coach Taylor would have let him.
Almost 50 years later, the 1974 Somerset High School state championship baseball team members were honored with championship rings. To Price’s surprise, he was told he would be presented a state championship ring even though he was not technically on that 1974 team.
“For some reason, Coach Taylor wanted me to be part of that state championship ring ceremony,” Price admitted. “I guess he associated me with that group of guys. I never felt deserving of that ring, and it was more about those guys, like David Dorsey, who actually won the state championship.”
But with Coach Taylor’s recent passing, that championship ring has now taken on a new meaning for Price.
“Now, when I look at that ring, I will always remember Coach Taylor and all the things he taught me and did for me as a young man,” Price stated. “I always thought the world of Coach Taylor. I will never forget when I walked up to get that ring from Coach T, and all of the other stuff he did for me as a young high school athlete.”
The 1974 Somerset High School baseball team members were given their state championship rings in the spring of 2021, due in large part by former Taylor-coached player and current Briar Jumpers coach Phil Grundy. With Coach Taylor well into his 80s, Price wasn’t even sure Coach T would even remember him when he was presented his ring.
“We shook hands and I asked if he remembered me,” Price asked Coach Taylor. “He said, ‘Of course I remember you Pricey, you wanted me to pitch you everyday.’ I will always remember Coach T and that moment.”
