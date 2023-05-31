Having been a Sports Editor for nearly two decades, I got to cover my fair share of coaches resigning from their local coaching position. Behind the scenes, each of those stories and the reason the coaches left probably had their own set of unique circumstances.
Recently another local coach put in her resignation after two years on the local job to take another out-of-town teaching job. And why this coach decided to leave was her own personal career choice and none of my business, or anyone else’s business. It was what she needed to do for her own personal growth and what was best for her family.
Within minutes after we posted her resignation story on social media, several people were giving their own reasons why this coach and other coaches were leaving this same position over the past several years
First off, coaching any high-profile high school sport – such as basketball – is a demanding job. If coaches lose games many critics want to see them fired. Even if you win games all the time, coaches can be criticized for not playing particular players enough. High school basketball coaches are constantly in the public eye.
I guess back in the days, before social media, all these grumblings might have went on behind closed doors and coaches might have never heard about it. Nowadays, those grumblings are hashed out on the worldwide web for everyone in the entire town to see and participate in.
It is not a healthy environment for the coaches nor their families. Some coaches choose not to acquire social media accounts because they don’t want to subject themselves or their families to all the endless rumors and complaints.
Would you want to be chastised on social media each time you made any little mistake at your workplace?
Granted many jobs are open to public opinion or community scrutiny — such as political offices. However, most people taking those high-profile jobs were probably well aware of the public scrutiny before taking those positions.
Most high school coaches never really set out to be a public figure. They are usually good athletes, who love the game, who have a good understanding of the game and can relate well with the younger kids that play the sport.
On Wednesday, Cassandra McWhorter resigned her girls basketball coaching position after two seasons. The coach before her left after two seasons, the coach before him left after one season, the coach before him left before four seasons, and the coach before her left after two seasons.
From 2012 to 2023, the Somerset High School girls basketball program will have now went through seven different coaches. But the troubling part is that in the past six years the program will have now had five different coaches.
Therefore next year’s senior players will have had four different coaches while playing in the program. That is too much change and too many coaches for any young athlete to have to endure.
And while it may be easy for school administrators – and everyone else – to see the problem, it is another thing in trying to fix the problem. School administrators try their best to put the best possible person in those coaching positions, but they can’t keep any coach from leaving – for whatever the reason might be.
In my opinion, and my 20-plus years covering sports, the only entity that can help assure a coach will be happy and stay for an extended length of time is the support of the surrounding sports community.
The sports community around a high school athletic coach consists of the players, their parents, the fans (the ones that show up for games and the ones that stay home but have opinions about the team), the alumni, and the coach’s school support staff. If any part of this sports community network starts to work against a coach, it won’t be long before that coach is ready to move on to somewhere else.
When a coach leaves a program, the people that our hurt the most is the young student athletes they leave behind.
I get that everyone wants to win championships and everyone wants to play at the next level. But only one team gets to win a championship and only a handful of athletes ever get to compete all four years at the college level. But all the other athletes are left with their memories of their time together as teammates and their old high school coach (or coaches).
As a sports community, let’s all work together to ensure that all our young student athletes have great memories of a singular high school coach.
