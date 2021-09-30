A few steps in the right direction

Part of my job as Public Relations Director for Lake Cumberland Recovery is to try and get people to look past the stigma associated with substance misuse. Though every single person in Kentucky is affected in some form or fashion by the opioid epidemic we find ourselves in, not everyone understands addiction. I didn't. I still don't. But I do understand humans. I understand mental illness and the stigma attached to it. And I've observed that the majority of those suffering from addiction are also suffering from mental illness. They are dealing with some form of trauma that has put them on this path of destruction.
The job of the recovery community is to help people deviate from that path. Our job is to help those suffering from substance misuse disorders find a better way to address the traumas they have in their past. I'm not a part of the recovery community but I am able to be empathetic to what they are doing. My job is to communicate that to many of you that might not fully understand it either.
I received one of my earliest opportunities to communicate what the recovery community does when Bobby Clue with the Somerset Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce asked me to give a presentation on behalf of Lake Cumberland Recovery to the 2021 Leadership Class. The class is comprised of community leaders looking to make Somerset and Pulaski County a better place. I was extremely nervous going into it but luckily I had the help of two extremely knowledgeable individuals in the recovery world.
September is National Recovery Month and those two individuals happen to both be celebrating their sobriety anniversaries in the same month. Bambi Adams and Dave Meggitt are crucial to Lake Cumberland Recovery and to me personally. When I made my presentation to Leadership Lake Cumberland, they not only helped the class understand what we do, they helped me understand what we do. And that helps me tell you what we do.
Someone else celebrating her recovery this month is Preslie Lawless. As a child and in her early teens, she was an overachiever, both academically and athletically, receiving various awards and recognitions. She began working at 16 years old and owned her first home at the age of 21. But none of that compares to what she has accomplished in the last twelve months. Her willingness to go through the Alcoholics Anonymous program, strengthening her relationship with God, and the overwhelming support she received at treatment has made this first year of sobriety possible.
Whether it's SkyHope Recovery or Lake Cumberland Recovery or any other number of similar facilities, the recovery community is in the trenches fighting this battle of substance misuse disorders. The more we do to show Somerset and Pulaski County and all of Kentucky that freedom from addiction is attainable, the better off we'll be as a community.
That's why it's important to celebrate these milestones. Nick Renner is celebrating seven years of sobriety this month and joined with his wife Jessica and other success stories in celebrating their recoveries. All the people I've mentioned in this column were all going to go skydiving but due to inclement weather, were grounded and had to adjust their plans. Nick is a firm believer that struggles with alcohol, drugs and a host of all sorts of problems stem from one thing and that's the failure to enlarge our spiritual life.
When someone gains the freedom from substance misuse disorders, they become appreciative of everything they took for granted. And what they took for granted the most was life itself. That's why you see them celebrate big these recovery milestones. Just like their cancelled skydiving flight, those celebrating their freedoms from addiction realize that not everything goes the way we want it to. God throws us curveballs every now and then. But with the proper foundation and the right steps taken, we can handle those roadblocks and setbacks. That's what I've learned from the outside looking in. And I hope you can see that too. These folks in recovery cherish the life they once squandered on drugs and alcohol. And if we can support them and help them in their journey, maybe we can be a little more empathetic and successful in ours.
