A time of remembrance: Remembering is good for us all

On this Memorial Day Weekend, we paused to remember loved one who have passed on to glory, and to thank God for sharing their lives with us.
Remembering is good; it helps us reminisce of the joys of life, and sometimes to process and reconcile with the not so joyful times. Remembering helps us to gauge our progress, what we have learned, how we have moved closer to God because of what He has granted us to experience, and for what He has brought us through. We cannot hide from our history.
In the book of Joshua, as God brought the people across the Jordan, Joshua instructed them to choose twelve stones from the river bed to build a memorial. And when the children ask what is the meaning of these stones, they will tell them of how the Lord brought them over. They had an answer for the next generation's inquiring minds. It is good to know your history.
In Biblical days, it was encumbered upon the parents to share the history of how God had been a very present help through the generations. Knowing what He did in the past gives confidence of what He can and will do now. Knowing our history builds our confidence.
In today's world, and particularly in America, a nation founded on Christian principles, we have compartmentalized God and the telling of our history. We worship God on Sundays and Wednesdays, and we construct the telling or not telling of our history for the desired portrait of moral uprightness separate and apart from God. If the truth of our history makes us uncomfortable, then rewrite it or don't tell it at all. History is our best instructor, it must be factual and truthful.
America has a tainted, and at times an inglorious past, but we cannot fix the problems that grew out of our history by prohibiting the factual teaching of it. There is a move on the part of some states to prohibit the teaching of history from curriculums using data from the award winning New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project. There is pushback to incorporating the teaching of Critical Race Theory into the curriculum of history and social studies.
It shines a negative light on our famed and glorious beginning that has been framed. God forbid that our history should reveal that this great nation was built on the backs of African Slaves; this free labor fueled the prosperity of the nation. Even the gospel was used to reconcile wrong with right. It brewed hatred instead.
This hatred that pervaded generations is a double-edged sword that corrupts the soul and spirit of the nation, poisons the heart and denies God. God is love, His word says so, and His word is powerful truth. "His word is living and powerful, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, joint and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intent of the heart." (Heb 4:12) The word of God, and we believe that all scripture is given by the inspiration of God, will shine the light on darkness.
The gospel mandates justice, equality, love of neighbor, humility and impartiality. (Words of another writer) Scriptures further states, "..and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work." (2 Tim 3:16-17)
A Christian nations, and better yet, since we are a nation of diverse cultures, a nation with leaders who have a heart for God, should be guided by the principles of His Word.
The history of Israel was written in the Scrolls. There was a time when the leader of the nation did not want to hear what was recorded in the Scrolls. In Jeremiah 36:23, the king takes the scribe's knife and cuts out portions of the word and cast it into the fire. It did not change Israel's story or thwart the word and plans of God.
Lawmakers in at least five states have filled bills that would cut funding for K-12 schools and colleges that use curriculum derived from the 1619 Project. They are pushing for a view of American history that downplays the ugly legacy of slavery. Cutting it out and tossing it on the textbook editor's floor will not change the reality of slavery's influence on America's culture, society, politics, businesses and industry. It is what it is, how do we fix it.
In the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, one hundred years ago on May 31st, hatred and denial lashed out at that prosperous African American neighborhood; after the eighteen hour hate-driven melee, 300 Black American citizens were dead, the 35-block district of African American progress and prosperity lay smoldering in ashes. Not much was said about it. No one was convicted of any crimes. The teenage girl whose alleged assault sparked the massacre later recanted her story. What went on in Tulsa stayed in Tulsa. No one had smart phones to video.
May 25th marks one year since George Floyd was killed by a knee on the neck as he lay in the street subdued by the Minneapolis police. A teenager's cell phone video of the incident went viral on social media. Floyd's death sparked global outrage. Billowing smoke rose above many cities of America. Protesters took to the streets in Europe and the United Kingdom.
The root cause behind the Greenwood Massacre and the George Floyd killing was hate; hatred of ourselves, hatred of our brothers, hatred of our neighbors, hatred of mankind whom God created. We are the children of God, brothers and sisters in Christ. The Body of Christ. When we accepted His redemptive work on the cross, we became a family of brothers and sisters. And we love Him and we are to love one another. 1 John 4:20 reads, If someone says, "I love God," and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen, how can he love God whom he has not seen?
Perhaps we have reconstructed, rewritten and redefined what love is and how it should be shared.
