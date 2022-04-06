A time to hope, a time to heal

Springtime is upon us. Flowers are blooming, tree buds are bursting into green foliage and the roar of the lawn mower disrupt the quietness of the morning or in the evening as we process the day and set our thoughts to ascending into the night. Springtime is about change.
It's God's renovation project. He changes the dull green, dried out grass into full lush green lawns and fields, naked trees are clothed in green leaves, and psychologically, our minds, our emotions, our spirits shed the drudgery of winter and clothe ourselves with the expectant hope and newness that spring brings.
God has ordained the seasons, and each season brings its own flavor of change. Summer, most often everyone's favorite time, a most fruitful time - crops growing, gardens providing fresh produce, outside activities, Saturdays in the park, on the lake, family vacations, etc.; summertime is packed full of life. Summertime then gives way to fall.
Fall is an awesome season. It is filled with the beauty of creation, and the inevitable process of dying. As the foliage prepares for the hibernating nakedness of winter, it displays the most awesome mosaic of nature proclaiming the glory of God. We embrace the fall with melancholy, cherishing the moments, bracing for the season of winter. But even in the sometimes harsh weather of winter, the beaty of God's hand in creation is displayed.
Ah waking up to the beauty of a fresh blanket of snow covering the landscape; it fell so silently in the night as we slept. Ice storms, no one wishes for them encumber us, to restrict our mobility, but we must marvel at the awesomeness of blades of grass, each individually encased in ice, trees and foliage likewise. But we shelter in when necessary, and we are privileged to spend quality time with family. Winter slows us down; we measure our activities and our time. God has set the family as the most essential institution of His creation. Sometimes He must slow us down to set a time for reflection and appreciation for who we are and for the destiny He has set for us.
Such are the seasons of nature; such are the seasons of life. In Ecclesiastes 3, Solomon tells us that there is an occasion for everything. A time to be born and a time to die; a time to plant and time to harvest. Verse 3 says, "a time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to tear down and a time to build;"
As we observe the activities in our nation and on the world stage, as we consider the maniacal mindset of those in positions of authority, we find that we are in "a time to kill."
We could easily scapegoat the aggression of Russia in Ukraine as emblematic of a 'time to kill' and say, 'yes Lord indeed we are.' But we need to look first at the beam in our own eye. Our nation has been in a state of vitriolic discord for nearly a decade. Often fatally violent. Strife upon strife without remorse. Everyone believes that their view is right, everyone is doing what is right in their own eyes.
"A time to tear down," we are quite adroit in this season. In politics, in our society, in our religious community - which contributes to the problems, it should be our spiritual community, our intransigent rightness is leading to our own destruction. We are not as strong as we think we are. There is truth to the slogan, "United we stand, divided we fall."
As Christians, if we will take an honest step back and truthfully look at our nation, not as conservatives, or liberals, not as Republicans or Democrats, not as Blacks or Whites or other people of color, but as those who believe in God, and look to Jesus as Savior, it is lamentable - a time to weep.
A time to build, a time to heal: April 17 is Easter Sunday, Resurrection Sunday. Scriptures tells us that He rose from the grave early on a Sunday morning. He rose with power and authority; all authority, power over sin, power over death, the power to give eternal life to all who believe on Him. Our hope is in Him, in His redemptive work on the cross.
He is the Balm we look to in this time to heal.
