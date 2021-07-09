All the way back to Eubank

With all the talk about UFOs this summer, y'all might be eyeing my family's spread in Eubank with suspicion.
Don't worry, though. These crop circles weren't dropped by dizzy aliens. They were dropped by me.
Look out, world. I just learned to drive the zero turn.
My neighbors aren't the only ones giving me the side eye. My chickens don't care for the green machine either. I only sideswiped the coop that one time, but they act like I've got it in for them. Drama queens. I wouldn't harm the tiniest feather on their fluffy butts.
I guess I'm a chicken lady now. A grass-slaying, chicken-raising kind of girl whose goals include adding goats and popping bean beetles like bubble wrap.
I started out small, with some mild chickening and gardening to spend time with my parents. Then coronavirus came howling in and made me look smart or something. Last year made do-for-selfers of us all.
If you were into hipster labels, you could accuse me of homesteading. Me and gadzooks of other Americans, it turns out.
Don't feel out of the loop if you don't know what I mean. In Pulaski County, we were homesteading before it was cool. We just called it life.
This ain't your great grandfather's homesteading. Nary a pioneer or covered wagon in sight. Someone (probably some social media nerdling) co-opted the term "homesteading" for a lifestyle that eschews city strife for farm life. It has dreamy-eyed would-be farmers snatching up rural plots or reinventing urban properties that often are quite small. There's a growing interest in raising gardens and livestock and learning vintage skills like canning food and making soap. Armed with YouTube, how-to blogs and Tractor Supply, self-styled homesteaders are wrangling new lives out of very old ways.
Many make it up as they go along, thanks to social media and Google. You can take the homesteader out of the city, but you can't take the YouTube out of ANYTHING. It's like a stand-in grandparent. Don't have generations of farmers to show you the way? No problem. Just toddle off to the Roku and dial up the Arms Family Homestead, where Daniel will teach you about goats before he heads off to his other job as a state trooper.
See, homesteading is more than a hobby and less than a vocation. It isn't always practical and isn't about money. I could buy beans much cheaper than I could grow and preserve them. I mean, the cost of canning lids is crazy. But my vegetables come from my soil, free of pesticides, chemicals and Prop 65 warnings. And y'all, these are probably the most expensive eggs I ever ate. But they come from happy, healthy chickens who lift my heart every time they come zooming along to stick their beaks in whatever I'm doing. Little nutballs.
Modern homesteading resurrects cornerstones this country was built upon: self-reliance, hard work, family values, wholesome foods, and distrust in The System.
I didn't mean to hop the train. I have plenty of values, and The System bugs me about as much as the bean beetles. Even so, my own story mirrors that of many fed-up folks wading into this back-to-the-land movement.
Ten years ago, I'd have given YOU the side eye if you'd told me I'd be a stay-at-home mom with kids, zucchini and chickens coming out my ears. Here I am back in Pulaski County, at long last, after half a lifetime spent away from what has always felt like home. There is nowhere more pleasing to my eye than these rolling green hills.
For two years, I've been living in the house where I grew up. Some folks might think you've done life wrong if you're living in your parents' home at my age. Not me, y'all. I'm living the dream.
God moved me home to spend time with my Mama, who passed in September. Last spring, she and Daddy delighted in teaching my children and me to grow things. This spring, we were delighted to sew life in her honor, right on that hilltop where she and Daddy planted decades of fine gardens. At 81, he's still out there with me every day pulling weeds and rototillin' like a villain.
Like so many young people, I left Eubank at 17. Corporate America and the news business took me to Tennessee and Florida before I landed in Alabama.
I had a big career with all the trimmings -- praise and promotions at the cost of 60-hour workweeks and being on call and under pressure literally 24-7 for years. It's a wonder I wasn't too busy to meet my husband. I excelled, until my first baby was born and I got to spend an hour a day with her if I was lucky. I liked my job, but I wanted a life. I was burned out on the insanity of it all. You know that old meme where someone's stuck in a meeting called solely to plan more meetings? I LIVED THAT MEME.
I'm not the only one who talks dirty about corporate America behind its back. What a soul-sucking waste of human time. It's no wonder our country is in flux. It's no wonder Americans are bowing out of the rat race. If you're working to live, what are you living for?
I quit, gleefully.
By then I was a "city-an." Isn't that cute? My 7-year-old coined that term. She was born in a city, but she says her Mama is from Eubank and that makes her a country-an. Her daddy was a city-an, born and raised in Mobile, Ala., but by now he's stuck on Kentucky like a deer tick.
He fell for the place, the people, but I'm not gonna lie, y'all -- he fell for the weather. Before we moved, we'd come visit my folks for weeks at a time to escape the hot wet mess of spring in Mobile. A software developer, he'd hole up in the den and work awhile before coming up to linger on the porch with us.
Then we'd go back to Alabama, where our eyeballs sweat. Opening the front door feels like checking the oven, I told him once, just to rub it in.
So we sold our house in Mobile and came home.
My city-an husband quickly became a country-an, and my homesteading enabler. Double the garden? Sounds great, honey, let's plant squash. Chickens? Sure, honey, and let's think about goats.
My country-an daughters are all in, too. At 6 and 7, they nerd out on livestock videos with me. This life gives them their favorite things -- dirt to play in, dogs to play with, chickens to chase. Every day, Ruby hauls a step stool to the coop to gather eggs and trade cockadoodles with rooster Rebel. Her sister's my garden sidekick. When a city-an visitor asked Luma if she was allowed to go barefoot, Luma skipped away and bellowed, "I'm free-range!"
With her worm farm and her microscope always prepped for bugs or leaves, that kid really enjoys the science in farm life.
"Don't smash the bug that way," I told her the other day in the potato patch, "you'll squirt yourself in the face again. Pinch this end and the guts will go the other way."
"It's gross physics," she said, "I love it."
Then she pointed a bug my way for a test fire.
Realizing my folly, I ran.
