Alleviating the pain of Kentucky's health care worker shortage

Throughout the pandemic, our health care workers have been our heroes. But our heroes can't overcome the dwindling number of health care workers occurring in every role of health care, especially nursing, and there are a number of reasons for this.
This shortage has been going for a while--retirements and career changes have affected the numbers--but the pandemic has exacerbated it and put it in the spotlight. At Somerset Community College (SCC), we offer health care programs from short-term certificates for entry-level jobs to associate degrees in nursing and many others. Health care facilities need all of these professionals like respiratory therapy, pharmacy, EMT/paramedics, radiography, medical lab technicians, medical assisting, surgical technicians, and of course, nursing. For nursing in particular, there is an acute need at all levels from state registered nurse aides to licensed practical nurses to registered nurses.
Nurse graduating from SCC become registered nurses the same way a bachelor's degree nurse does - by passing the National Council of State Boards of Nursing NCLEX exam. This allows our graduates to enter the field two years before their university counterparts and at a lower cost of education.
SCC and our 15 sister colleges are the answer to getting more people in the health care field, but we have some hurdles too.
The cost of these programs is high. Equipment, such as simulators and other technology, come with a significant price tag.
Our instructors command high salaries in these fields, and quite frankly, we just can't compete with hospitals, universities and traveling nurses' salaries.
Nursing, radiography, surgical technology and several other health care programs have accreditation limits from outside organizations placed on faculty to student ratios. This reduces the number of students we can accept in these critical programs.
There are a number of ways to alleviate the pain created by this shortage of health care workers. Of course, additional funding from state government would be greatly appreciated. That would allow us to purchase much needed equipment, provide tutoring for these rigorous classes, hire more faculty and provide competitive salaries.
Funding is crucial but only part of the answer. We also need more partnerships and apprenticeships in the health care field, something we have been working at locally with regional hospital and community medical organizations. We are extremely appreciative of our local hospitals that allow us to work with them for our on-site clinical training. In Kentucky, we need to grow these partnerships with more opportunities for our students to gain hands-on experience. This helps our students and can help take some pressure off hospitals by having more help for lower-level tasks so full-time staff can attend to patients.
At SCC our partnerships with our clinical affiliates include externships for nursing students, student licensures for eligible Respiratory Therapy students, sharing of equipment but more importantly, clinical sites for our students to have supervised practice. Our students support those in need by a fall competition of giving to the Share and Care Centers at the Laurel and Somerset campuses that raised over 2,000 items, supporting an Angel Child for Christmas, and in the spring by forming a team for Relay for Life. One program is fund raising for a national research fund in a national organization. We are starting a new program in McCreary, an LPN to RN Associate Degree program. The students and faculty are in place and we look forward to welcoming them in January. We hope this helps to ease the shortage of healthcare workers.
Ending the shortage of health care workers is high on our list of making sure all Kentuckians have the care they need, helping improve Kentucky's workforce participation rate, increasing the state's tax base and helping our students have better lives through education.
Our health care heroes continue to fight the pandemic and being a health care worker is a calling. Those who want to answer the call can begin at Somerset Community College. For more information somerset.kctcs.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.