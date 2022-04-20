And now back to our lives 

"
I'm going fishing," Simon Peter said to them. "We're going with you," they told him. They went out and got into the boat, but that night they caught nothing. John 21:3
Peter and the other disciples have just experienced the most amazing thing imaginable: they have communed with the Risen Christ.
He visited with them in Jerusalem as they cowered behind closed doors. They were all together in a room for fear of the Jews. He appeared to them, entering through a closed, secure door and gave them confidence and hope. He showed them His nail scared hands and assured them that it was He.
We could imagine that we need not see anything else to be armed with the boldness needed to influence the world for the cause of Christ. We can imagine never being the same after this experience. But are we just like Peter? After the Resurrection Celebration, we are ready to get back to our lives.
Across this nation and around the world believers gathered in church houses to sing the praises of the Risen Christ and to give thanks for His life given for us. But now it is over, we are back to the daily grind; we take off the garments of reverence and praise and clothe ourselves in the garments necessary to operate in the world's system: harshness, uncaring for the conditions of the poor, the marginalized, hardened and cynical, our focus on what is good for us, and we fix our minds on the next holiday to celebrate.
It will be Memorial Day weekend. We will honor the fallen heroes of the Armed Forces, honor our loved ones who have gone on into eternal life. Memorial Day weekend also launches the fun and frolic of summer.
We marvel at the dull understanding of the disciples as they walked with the Savior during His ministry. We marvel at their responses as they see the affirmation of all that He said would happen to Him; they have looked into the face of the Risen Christ.
Perhaps two weeks after that great Sunday experience, they have a moment of desire to return to what is normal. Peter was a fisherman by trade. "I'm going fishing," he said. The other disciples said, "we're coming with you." Peter was an influencer, men followed him. This is why the Lord chose him; this is why Satan tried to destroy him. Jesus told Peter that Satan had asked to sift him.
We are influencers. On our jobs, in our careers, in our communities, we have the authority to influence those around us. It was given to us in the resurrection; He gave us power over the influence of sin, dominion authority in our world. After we celebrate with passion for the Risen Christ, at midnight Sunday, we fold it all away and prepare to get back to our lives on Monday.
God is looking for influencers, men and women to call men and women to Christ. Men and women to represent Him beyond the walls of the sanctuary. Men and women to be Ephesian 6 husbands, wives, children and families.
"Children, obey your parents in the Lord, because this is right. Honor your father and mother which is the first commandment with a promise, so that it may go well with you and that you may have a long life in the land. Fathers, don't stir up anger in your children, but bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord." Eph 6:1-4
There was a shooting at a house party in Pittsburgh on Resurrection Sunday night. There may have been as many as 200 people at the party. The shooting left two minors dead and as many as eight injured. One of the victims was 14 years old. On Saturday, nine people were shot at a mall in Columbia, S.C. And nine people were shot at a restaurant on Sunday morning in Furman, S.C. At some point in their lives, these shooters have brushed shoulders with someone who knew the Risen Christ. Someone who should have been an influencer.
He is Risen! We prayed, we sang praises, we gave thanks, and now back to our lives. Peter said, "I'm going fishing." For us, I'm going to work, it's back on the campaign trail, it's back to business as usual. He is risen but there is no change in my daily routine.
