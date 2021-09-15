And we have not love

America is in a battle for the soul of the nation. We can excuse the blunders of the early centuries, ascribing the blame to the underdeveloped intellectual precepts of leadership and power and the proclivity to embrace mythopoetic ideologies.
But we are now in the twenty first century, flawed ideologies have been proven just that and misguided theologies have been righted with clear exegesis of what God is saying about the fellowship of His creation. Yet we find ourselves now, more so than any time in the history of this grand experiment of democracy, in a great struggle for the soul of the nation.
How disingenuous, how conflated, how hypocritical we are: mixed signals, misinformation and misguidedness defines the character of our national identity. Prohibit the teaching of authentic history in our middle schools and high school curricula, erase the history of the enslavement of millions of Africans, deny the impact and contributions their forced presence had on our commerce, our culture and the politics of the nation; yet give honorable recognition to the purveyors of the brutal and dehumanizing southern chattel system. We want to hold in high esteem those who took up arms to fight a divisional war to preserve that system and and whose end was to destroy this emerging example of democracy. We will not acknowledge the reality of how racism permeates the very fiber of the socio-economic and political framework of America: the Critical Race Theory.
All this sends a peculiarly confusing signal to the minds of our emerging generation of leaders. It reminds me of an old adage, 'you can't have your cake and eat it too.' I've never understood the rationale of that statement; I can't understand rationale of what is now going on in the religious, social, economic and political arenas of America.
How irreconcilable irrational we have become. As a nation founded on Christian principles, albeit diluted, misinterpreted and misapplied, we are increasingly divided along theological and ideological lines: truths and mistruth, facts and fictions, rational and irrational. How pathetically absurd we must look to the nations of the world.
The seamless boundary of conservative political views and conservative evangelicalism stands to protect the lives of the unborn but oppress the poor, label desperate immigrants who flee poverty, violence, squalor and hopelessness as rapist, gangsters, drug dealer; we do not extend the hand of compassion, "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.." Brother Billy Holland asserted in his commentary on last Wednesday's religion page "that God is near, and He is listening." And by extension He sees all that is done.
I'm reminded of Matthew 25:32-46; too much text for this commentary, so allow me to summarize. Jesus comes and His angels with Him, and He will sit on the throne of His glory. The nations will be gathered before Him and He will begin to judge them and separate them as a shepherd divides the sheep from the goats. Those who showed compassion to Him when He was hungry, when He was thirsty, clothed Him when He was naked, visited Him when He was sick and in prison and took Him in when He was a stranger will be blessed.
"Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these My brethren, you did it to Me." Be careful of who you so willingly and spitefully turn your back on. Be careful of whom you consider the least and not worthy of a hand of grace.
A fractured spirit has set upon the nation. And particularly in the political arena. It's a free-for-all power grab; say whatever grabs the headlines, stirs the angst of the people.
The movement to remove images and symbols of division clashes with the entrenchment to hold on to these relics of a misguided era.
The removal of the General Robert E. Lee's monument prompted a statement from former President Trump: "The General who lost the Civil War definitely would have defeated the Taliban."
This kind of brouhaha is precisely why the wise General was against erecting monuments. "I think it wiser not to keep open the sores of war but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered." He was worried that by keeping the symbols alive, it would keep the divisions alive. Lee was a leader with wisdom and foresight.
The current state of the nation as regards the removal of Confederate monuments is precisely what Lee wanted to avoid. The character and images have been lionized and their exploits, their abilities embellished beyond human standards. The problem with lionizing characters from history is that each new generation ratchets up the qualities of the characters until the persons become surreal and take on the qualities of mythological Greek gods: wise, invincible, visionary.
America is embroiled in an internal battle for the soul of the nation. The players in the arenas of authority interpret victory by which has the reigns of power. Jesus asks, in Mark 8:36, "what does it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his soul?" The soul of America, its principles of justice and truth, its virtues of integrity and compassion are spiraling downward into the abyss of expediency and the pursuit of power. Say whatever, no matter how baseless, to feed the frenzy of your support base; make whatever baseless accusations as long as it stirs the emotions: hate, resentment, fear drives the voters to the polls.
And by the way, enact legislation that will inhibit unimpeded access to the exercise of the right to vote. It is all for the protection of the integrity of our election process. We will not tolerate voter fraud.
We adroitly manipulate the people, their emotions, their attitudes and opinions for advantage, for position and power. We witness a dispassionate and methodical march to controlling the power of this nation. And we have not love.
Paul, the apostle and author of much of the New Testament Scripture, warns us in 1 Corinthians 1:1-7, of empty demonstrations of the blessings of God; God has blessed America. "Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but I have not love, I have become sounding brass or a clanging cymbal. (2) and though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. (4) ..love does not parade itself, is not puffed up; (5) does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, thinks no evil;"
Where is the love my friends? Love extends beyond the hour of Sunday worship. Love is demonstrated in the ethics of the nation; in its politics, and in its social and economic policies. As brother James Brown, The Godfather of Soul coined, "we're just talking loud and saying nothing."
