And who will speak for us?

The character of the nation is being tested. Our character is tested and proven in times of turmoil, personal storms and storms that we persevere through collectively as a community, as a nation and as a global community.
Our character is revealed in how we, personally and collectively, respond during these times. Do we coalesce, come together, pull together as a family, a community, as one nation under God? Or do we become a nation of individuals of self-serving ideologies and subjective truths?
In my three score and ten years, I have never seen the mood of the nation in such divisive discord. Truth is only relative to the one who speaks it. Speaking truth to power in the midst of social upheaval and political turmoil requires one who has proven character and spiritual integrity. God is looking for one who will hear His voice rather than the cacophony of voices speaking subjective truths to His people.
God sounds the call in Scripture. We believe the Bible to be from Him, His words through man. Isaiah 6:8 says, also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, "Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?" Is there one who will respond as Isaiah did, "Then I said, Here am I! send me."
It displeases God when there is injustice and discord among His people, particularly among those who have confessed their hope in the redemptive work of His Son. "And will not God bring about justice for His chosen ones, who cry out to Him day and night? " (Luke 18:7)
There was a need for justice, a need for one to speak in the 1950s and 60s, when certain sections of the nation were hellbent on denying the humanity of the African American. Great disparities existed, egregious atrocities were exacted upon those who would dare to exercise their inalienable rights. The conscious of America was shaken to its core; men and women of prominent social and economic means and political leaders begin to step up and speak truth to power, and things changed. God moved upon the hearts of the nation.
"The Lord executes righteousness and justice for all who are oppressed." (Psalms 103:6)
But we again find ourselves in the midst of social injustice, social upheaval, and political turmoil. I'm reminded of how Israel, during the time of the Judges, would be brought to deliverance by a God sent only to fall into apostasy once the sent one moved off of the scene.
There was another time in biblical history when God spoke through the psalmist seeking one of spiritual integrity and courage. Psalm 94:16 asks, "who will rise up for Me against the evildoers? Who will stand up for Me against the workers of iniquity?"
This global pandemic has tested us and stretched us beyond measure. It snatched off the covers and unmasked us to reveal our true character. And we discovered some admirable things about ourselves: about our values, our compassion, and our Christian virtues. Our churches moved beyond the four walls, rolled up their sleeves and poured out their compassion through service to communities that were facing great need. Charitable contributions have increased, as we realized that we have more than sufficiency, we blessed others as God has blessed us. The love of Christ, our Savior has shone during these times of troubles.
On the other hand, there has been a rise of vitriolic ideologies, and voices of dissension around the nation. Voices that divide rather than unite. It is a given that we are stronger together; in fact our state motto is "united we stand, divided we fall."
We can no longer amicably agree to disagree. We vehemently resist opposition to our point of view. I find it peculiar that as advanced as we are educationally and intellectually, a democratic nation of advanced science and technologies, wealth and diversity, and a church on virtually every corner, that we have come to this point of discord.
What is truth? Truth is subjective and facts have no relevance. Perhaps we need to return to the foundation of all truth and reevaluate. Jesus said in John 17:17, "Sanctify them by Your truth. Your word is truth."
Sanctify us O God, for we have strayed far from You. Make us ready for Your return. In Micah 6:8, we were told of what You require of us: "He has shown you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God."
We do not know when Jesus will return. We are expectant, we are alert and watchful. We are admonished that His return will be as a thief who comes unexpectedly in the night. If we knew when the thief was coming , we would be waiting and ready for him; but we don't know. We must make ready ourselves. Psalms 96:13 says, "For He is coming, for He is coming to judge the earth. He shall judge the world with righteousness, and the people with His truth."
We are admonished and encouraged by Eph 4:25, " Therefore, putting away lying, let each one of you speak truth with his neighbor,for we are members of one another."
