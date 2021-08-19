As problems arise, country needs Biden to lead

President Joe Biden didn't win the 2020 election due to a global conspiracy.
Biden ousted former President Donald Trump largely because of Trump's lack of restraint. Trump fed the Twitter trolls almost daily, and he went into temper-tantrum mode regularly during press conferences and public appearances.
The majority of the electorate was tired of the meltdowns, and they chose a new leader.
But the honeymoon is over.
Our country was never really out of the pandemic woods, but we're certainly back in the middle of the COVID-19 forest. Cases are rising and the Delta variant spreading almost as fast as the polarization between the mask vs. anti-mask crowds.
The Taliban has regained control of Afghanistan following a poorly planned U.S. exodus from the war-torn country.
Inflation is swallowing the ever-shrinking disposable incomes of the middle and lower classes.
Businesses are temporarily shutting down or increasing prices on their services or goods due to a lack of employees.
These are problems that can't just be blamed on a predecessor. It will require strong leadership to solve these issues.
The extended federal unemployment benefits are having an obvious effect on the workforce. While we as a country should always lend a helping hand to those truly in need, we should also encourage strong work ethic. Paying people who are perfectly capable of working to stay at home, especially when there are ample job openings, is a losing proposition.
Biden could lead on this issue by pushing for the end of the subsidy while also addressing a major concern for workers -- childcare.
Stimulate employers to provide childcare services by offering more credits. Set aside some funding for public-sponsored daycares.
If we can give millions of dollars to local governments to spend on bonuses and sewer projects, we can find some money for childcare.
Biden needs to act decisively in Afghanistan. With Taliban forces storming into Kabul over the weekend, it may be too late, but we can't ignore what could turn into a global problem that we helped create.
If we don't do more to aid those who helped us in Afghanistan, we will pay the price in the future. Why would any country ally with us if we're going to turn our backs on them and allow them to be slaughtered when it's no longer politically expedient for us to help?
President George W. Bush chose to invade Afghanistan. President Barack Obama chose to continue the war. Trump wanted U.S. troops out of Afghanistan and set that plan in motion.
There's plenty of blame to go around, but leaders find solutions. Afghanistan is now Biden's problem, and he needs to address it.
Then there's the pandemic. As bad as it was in 2020, we're on pace for an even worse fall this year. Cases are rising, and people are on edge. To see the examples parents are setting for their children by screaming and interrupting school board meetings over masks is despairing, and embarrassing.
Biden has championed vaccinations. He's been outspoken about their effectiveness and the need for people to be inoculated if we're to win the fight against COVID-19.
But clearly many aren't getting the message, or they're ignoring it. This has led to angst on both sides. Like most issues, that anger isn't creating solutions.
While some have fallen so far down the rabbit hole they'll likely never be vaccinated, perhaps there are some who could still be convinced through common sense and compassion.
We need to be encouraged and reassured. When times are troubling, we look to leaders. We need the president to stoke feelings of empathy, instead of anger.
Not being mean on Twitter only goes so far. Our country is facing turmoil. How will Biden respond?
DANIEL SUDDEATH is the editor of the News and Tribune. He can be reached at 812-206-2130, or by email at daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com.
