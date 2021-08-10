Attack of the killer zucchini patch

What am I doing this summer?
Working on the fine print in my plan for global domination. Gotta dot the t's and cross the i's when world power is at stake.
That's all lies, of course. I'm out here in Eubank doing nothin' but waiting for tomatoes to turn red. Slowpokes.
Slowpokes. Why is that even a thing, really? You know what's not slow? Poke! Poke is NOT SLOW. That stuff grows like I'm sprinkling fairy dust on it. Here's what I really did on my summer staycation. I pulled dumb old mole beans out of my potatoes all spring and dumb old poke out of my bell peppers all summer. I WISH poke was slow.
The only thing that could out-poke the weeds is zucchini. Every year, my zucchini patch could take over the world all on its own if it had a mind to.
If only I didn't have this dirty little secret ...
I kind of hate zucchini.
I didn't always. I had such a thing for zucchini, once upon a time. My favorite meal used to be a huge plate of nothing but sautéed zucchini, onions, squash and green tomatoes.
That's why I grew it two years in a row. But … there is just SO MUCH zucchini. I started sneaking it into casseroles and cakes and weird smoothies and one idiotic soup. This year I've been giving zucchini to any unsuspecting soul who wanders onto my hilltop. I've sent bags of it with my dad to deliver to church friends and charities. It's a good thing zucchini season is winding down -- although, with all our deep freezers full of the stuff, is it ever really NOT zucchini season?
At some point this summer, my husband Jason cried foul. No more, he begged. "Even the bugs won't have that stuff."
He's RIGHT. It's the only thing in my garden the bugs won't destroy. They hop right over it and eat the poke next door.
If global domination had anything to do with zucchini, you'd all be reporting to me this summer.
So I've tried all the recipes. I've served it to my family steamed, grilled, baked, boiled, pickled and cussed. My dad loves it in chocolate cake. My husband loves it in someone else's kitchen.
"My favorite preparation of zucchini is given-away zucchini," he told me the other day.
There are some good recipes floating around, but they never quite do it for me. So I made a bunch of my own. This one is my favorite. It uses a metric ton of zucchini, but the kids can't prove there's even a teaspoon. Just ask the pickiest eater in all of Pulaski County. My 9-year-old nephew Colton never met a vegetable he didn't hate. This stuff, though? Little dude will eat this stuff like it's his job. The first time he tried it, I lied to his charming little cherub face and told him his cousins were wrong and there was no zucchini anywhere near his plate. I confessed later and lied again when I told him it's health food.
Surprised to see a gluten-free zucchini recipe? You'll be surprised when you taste it, too. You can use regular flour instead, at the same amount, if you prefer. I've made it both ways. Enter at your own risk, though. This thing is ridiculous. It's so chocolatey you'll be like, "whoa, this is ridiculous and chocolatey." And then you'll be like, "Whoever made this recipe should probably rule the world."
Double-Down Dark Chocolate Gluten-Free Zucchini Bread
Servings: 2 loaf pans
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter
1/2 cup melted coconut oil (I use butter for the flavor and coconut oil to keep the cake moist. You won't taste coconut if you use refined coconut oil, but you can use another vegetable oil.)
1 3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed
4 large eggs
3 tbs maple syrup
1/3 cup coffee at room temperature
3 1/3 cups King Arthur gluten-free flour (or plain all-purpose flour)
1 cup cocoa powder (I use Hershey's Special Dark unsweetened cocoa powder because I'm a glutton for punishment. It's super dark. I've made it with regular cocoa powder, too. Either works fine.)
1 tsp teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
3 cups shredded zucchini, packed (don't wring out the liquid)
2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat the oven to 350 F degrees and grease two 8-1/2 x 4-1/2-inch loaf pans. I use softened butter.
Melt the 1 1/2 sticks of butter. Stir in the brown sugar until smooth. Add the eggs, coffee and maple syrup and stir until incorporated.
Sift together the flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking powder and baking soda in a medium bowl. Add to the butter mixture and stir.
Stir in the shredded zucchini and chocolate chips.
Spoon the batter into the prepared loaf pans and spread evenly. Bake around 60-65 minutes. A fork should come out mostly clean unless it hits a chip, but there's a fine line with this cake. It's super moist. Let the loaf pans cool on a rack for about 10 minutes, then turn them out to cool completely.
Hold your fork! It tastes best when you let it sit and mingle its flavors a bit.
