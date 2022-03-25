<b>Anti-trans bills aren't about saving women's sports</b>

Rumored to have Presidential aspirations, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis played a political hand Tuesday when he issued a proclamation declaring that the runner-up of the NCAA women's 500-yard freestyle event was the rightful winner.
Lia Thomas won that competition, but the transgender athlete shouldn't be recognized for the accomplishment because the NCAA perpetuated "fraud" by allowing her to compete against women, DeSantis said.
Utilizing a Republican strategy that's been put in play in statehouses across the country, including in Kentucky and Indiana, DeSantis' declaration was about taking a stance against transgender athletes. As we face record inflation, a war in Europe and uncertainty over the pandemic, who can swim the fastest certainly should take precedence in our lives.
Obviously that's sarcasm, but some lawmakers are so consumed with stopping transgender athletes from playing female sports that one can't help but wonder, what's it all about?
That was a rhetorical question. The answer is politics. The strategy is fear. The scapegoat is "Save Women's Sports", which was the subject line of Indiana Republican Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales' campaign email sent Tuesday after fellow Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed a GOP bill banning transgender females from playing in girls' school sports.
Morales certainly wasn't alone, as Holcomb has taken a lot of heat from members of his own party for his veto.
But are women's sports really at risk because of transgender athletes?
A 2019 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that across 10 states surveyed, about 1.8% of high school students identified as transgender. Less than 2% of a student body is unlikely to make significant, widespread changes on any issue. But transgender youths are more likely than their peers, according to the same CDC study, to face discrimination.
According to the CDC, 27% of transgender students surveyed said they feel unsafe at or going to and from school. Thirty-five percent stated they are bullied at school and have attempted suicide.
We all are entitled to our opinions, but when it comes to prioritizing legislation, we should all ask, "How does this affect me?"
Regardless of how you feel about transgender identity, how does the issue directly affect you? Sure, the swimmers who lost to Thomas could logically argue that the issue has a major affect on them. But the fact that we have to search so hard to find just a few examples of a transgender woman winning a sports event in controversial fashion shows how slight of an issue this is compared to other problems our state and nation face.
But politicians don't want you to think that it's a small issue. They want you to believe that the big, bad transgender athletes are coming to your home to steal all of your kids' youth basketball participation trophies. It seems that according to too many of our legislators, the only way to save female athletics is by banning the small number of transgender girls who play school sports from competing against the gender of which they identify with.
If you're falling for this line of reasoning, you're being played. Do you really believe most of these legislators are that concerned about women's sports? Would you be willing to wager me three gallons of gasoline (I realize it's a hefty price) as to whether DeSantis could name three women NCAA swimmers without using Google?
Why haven't we heard more about saving women's sports from these elected officials in the past? You know what really puts women's and girls' sports at risk? Lack of equal funding and investment.
A 2021 study commissioned by the NCAA found that the organization spends much more money per male competitor than females when it comes to championship participants.
I'll have to check my spam folder, but I'm pretty sure I didn't receive any "Save Women's Sports" emails from candidates following the release of that widely reported study. I also don't recall the Florida governor issuing a statement calling on the NCAA to close the gender funding inequity gap last year.
There should be serious, respectful and informed discussions among experts about transgender athletics. But we largely haven't gotten that from elected officials. Instead, we have smear and scare tactics.
Transgender youths are already facing higher-than-average bullying and are more likely to attempt suicide. In a world that's turned so ugly with hate, violence and indifference, how are we making our nation a better place with such rhetoric?
