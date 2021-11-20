Biden's 'vaccine mandate' is on the ropes

The vaccine mandate -- or as some folks like to call it, the COVID testing mandate -- is not-so-shockingly controversial and divisive.
After all, in today's world, what isn't divisive?
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges on Friday -- half of America is ecstatic and half is furious. It's par for the course.
But the Biden Administration's sweeping COVID-19 mandate announced early this month affects upward of 100 million Americans directly.
The gist is this: All businesses with over 100 employees must require their workers to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 5, or undergo weekly testing to make sure they are clear of the virus.
Naturally a weekly test would be a pain in the behind -- and the only way to be exempt would be to take the vaccination.
As President Biden pointed out when rolling out his plan, while confirmed viral cases and deaths have fallen sharply since the start of the year, they remain dangerously high, especially in some areas and industries. Average case numbers have leveled off at about 70,000 new infections a day and confirmed viral deaths at more than 1,200 a day.
"Too many people," Biden said, "remain unvaccinated for us to get out of this pandemic for good."
I don't think we can argue with that.
But here's the rub. Even if we all should be vaccinated, is it within the federal government's purview to demand it?
Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers this week was a co-sponsor of the No Vaccine Mandate Act, which would essentially reverse the Biden Administration's COVID plan.
"I am fully vaccinated and have advocated for individuals to get vaccinated from day one," Rogers said. "However, President Biden's mandate on private employers is an overreach of power and an infringement on the freedom of Americans to make the best medical decision with their doctor, rather than being forced by the federal government.
"Employers immediately started filing lawsuits across the country, challenging the mandate, and this bill aligns with protections for those private employers and 84 million employees." Rogers added.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, considered one of the most conservative in the country, ordered OSHA last week to "take no steps to implement or enforce the Mandate until further court order."
Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt, in an opinion for the three-judge panel, called the Biden policy "fatally flawed" and "staggeringly overbroad," arguing that it likely exceeds the authority of the federal government and raises "serious constitutional concerns."
After the ruling, the Biden Administration and OSHA both said it would suspend implementation and enforcement of the mandate.
Many Republican state attorney generals (yes, Republicans going to battle over a Democratic mandate -- there's that divisiveness again) have filed lawsuits. This includes Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
"Many Kentuckians are concerned by the overreach the Biden Administration is displaying in issuing a federal vaccine mandate through OSHA, and our office is taking action on their behalf and on behalf of the Commonwealth," Cameron stated. "The power to make these decisions belongs to the states, and the Biden Administration cannot commandeer it to issue an over-broad and illegal mandate."
The coalition of states argues that while Congress delegated to OSHA the power to issue emergency public health rules, "that authority does not extend to risks that are equally prevalent at work and in society at large."
The petition also argues that the vaccine and testing mandate infringes on states' power to enact and enforce their own pandemic policies.
Also, private businesses and national industry groups such as the National Retail Federation, American Trucking Associations, and National Federation of Independent Business have sued to overturn the requirements. Meanwhile, Labor unions are asking the courts to expand the requirements to cover smaller businesses and protect more workers.
Those cases were transferred to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Ohio this week after the Biden administration asked a multi-district litigation panel to consolidate the 34 lawsuits in a single court through random selection.
The Sixth Circuit, which has a Republican-appointed majority, ordered the administration to file a single response by Nov. 30 to several requests for the full court to hear the case, rather than a three-judge panel. A hearing by all 16 judges would potentially provide a more favorable venue for those seeking to overturn the requirements due to the court's conservative majority.
The best guess is this quandary will likely be ultimately decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Here are my thoughts:
• Over 750,000 Americans have lost their lives to COVID. It's not a bad idea to be fully-vaccinated to protect yourself, your loved ones, your co-workers and the public in general. As a matter of fact, it's a good idea for most Americans.
• I think it's every employer's right to require workers to be vaccinated. It's real simple, if your workplace mandates you to be fully-vaccinated and you refuse, that's OK -- but you might have to undergo testing on a weekly basis or search for another job.
• My problem is the federal government forcing businesses to require their employees to be vaccinated. If a business does not want to require its employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly, its their call -- not Joe Biden's. If the President wants all federal employees to be vaccinated, that's probably within his reach -- but to force a local construction company with 200 employees to comply is a stretch.
At any rate, it will be interesting to see how this thing plays out.
Whichever way you lean on this topic, stay safe and remember to respect each other's opinions.
