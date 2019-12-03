'Bourbonism' is an interesting word that will go down smooth in Somerset

Bourbonism.
Now that's an interesting word.
Being writers, we in the Commonwealth Journal newsroom tend to have an interest in etymology and language in general. So when Somerset Mayor Alan Keck used the word "bourbonism" in a recent press release, that caught our interest.
"Bourbonism," as a term, is amusing. It was a new one on us, bringing to mind images of religious ritual centered around oak barrels, hooded figures in powdered wigs singing Gregorian chant and sipping from lowball glasses.
Come to find out, however, "Bourbonism" is indeed a word. One with multiple meanings. Learn something new every day.
Dictionary.com defined it as "adherence to the ideas and system of government practiced by the Bourbons," referring to the French royal line.
Unless Somerset is now subject to the crown, I'm pretty sure that's not what Keck meant. (Though the Energy Center is sort of like our Palace of Versailles, except for the French architectural marvel having a front door.)
Another Dictionary.com definition was "extreme conservatism, especially in politics." Now, Pulaski County definitely votes red, most of the time. But unless the John Birch Society is now in the spirits business, I don't think that's the right context either.
Ah, but Google turned up one other result: an entry from www.distillerytrail.com specifically called, "What is Bourbonism?"
Now we're getting somewhere.
"Bourbonism" as we know it here in Kentucky is a portmanteau of "bourbon" and "tourism." Distillery Trail's website says that it's "(t)he blending of bourbon and tourism. The act of visiting Louisville and Kentucky to experience the bourbon culture."
Here in Somerset, we're more "Lexington" than "Louisville," at least in our culture and sports allegiances. But there's no doubt that bourbon is a big part of the Bluegrass State economy. And there's no reason why Somerset shouldn't be in on it.
That Keck has been so active in trying to lure a bourbon distillery to Somerset to put us on the famed "Bourbon Trail" is amazing and a sign of how far we've traveled in such a short amount of time. It's almost hard to believe at this point that we've only been "wet" in Somerset since summer of 2012 -- a scant seven-and-a-half years. In that time, we've lured chains like Chili's and Buffalo Wings and Rings to town; developed well-respected microbreweries; and even this year had a bourbon-based town festival on the downtown streets.
That's a quick revolution for a community that used to be as dry as your Thanksgiving turkey by Saturday. A place where people would come to local restaurants from out of town, order a beer, and be told we don't serve those here in Somerset.
But individual drink sales and package stores are small potatoes. The Bourbon Trail is a way of life in central Kentucky. And Pulaski County, with Lake Cumberland, is already a place people want to visit.
Combining the economic impact of those two factors could make this area a tourism juggernaut. Which kind of "wet" is for you -- lake water or bourbon? Take your pick.
A study released earlier this year by the Kentucky Distillers' Association examined the economic impact of the bourbon industry in Kentucky. Think close to $9 billion in dollars and cents each year, and 1.4 million visits by tourists to distilleries last year. For local businesses -- not just those that deal in bourbon but hotels, gas stations, restaurants, etc. -- that news is likely to go down smooth.
Keck is not ready to dot all the i's and cross the t's on a distillery coming to Somerset just yet, but the press release is optimistic, suggesting that there is a group that's looking hard at making a new Kentucky home in Pulaski County. That's the result of lots of hard work by Keck, who came into office knowing what he wanted to accomplish.
It's an indicator of how savvy Keck has been in his successful run to the mayor's office. Former Somerset Mayor Eddie Girdler made his legacy about natural gas. It sounds great, but it's meaningless to the average person. Natural gas is about as exciting a topic as drying paint.
But food truck festivals? Bourbon distilleries? These are things people get. These are things that sound exciting, that provide solutions to the age-old Somerset complaint, "There's nothing to do around here."
Or as Will Ferrell put it in the 2007 ice skating comedy "Blades of Glory," it's "provocative. It gets the people going."
Somerset, are you ready to convert to Bourbonism? Now, that's the spirit.
CHRISTOPHER HARRIS is a staff writer for the Commonwealth Journal. He can be reached at charris@somerset-kentucky.com.
