Celebrating in Liberty

It was a great weekend, a weekend of celebration. We celebrated God and country, flag and unity. It was the 4th of July weekend marking this nation's day of independence. And a particular celebratory spirit imbued the gatherings.
For the first time in nearly sixteen months the nation, and families and communities were free from the restrictions of the COVID experience. Along with the celebration of the 4th, we were celebrating independence from the pandemic and a return to traditions and things normal.
A fortnight earlier the nation joined in the celebration and recognition of Juneteenth, now a federal holiday. Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, is the day the enslaved in Galveston, Tx., learned of their freedom. African Americans have traditionally recognized and celebrated the day, but this is the first year that the nation joined in the recognition. President Biden signed the federal holiday in to law on Thursday, June 17. That added a little something to this years' celebration of the 4th. It says to the African American, ' you are a part, a significant part of this nation's experience.'
"Then you recently turned and did what was right in My sight - every man proclaiming liberty to his neighbor; …"Jer 34:15
I enjoyed the fellowship at the Juneteenth Festival, meeting people and shaking hands and soaking up culture. My wife and I enjoyed the fellowship yesterday at Grace Baptist Church's annual 4th of July event: food, games and fireworks. But. We particularly enjoyed meeting and fellowshipping with our Christian brothers and sisters. We are one family in Christ.
We moved to Somerset in October 2019; once we got settled in and were ready to engage the community, COVID said no. So we adhered to the restrictions, went to the stores, masked and observing social distance, and back to our home, an occasional trip to Lexington as needed for appointments; we attended virtual worship, began an online ministry of Bible study on Wednesday evenings and a Thursday morning ministry, and we prayed continually. It was an occasion to rejoice when the restrictions were lifted. And we are thankful for the providence of God that when the gates were lifted, there were community engagement events scheduled. We were as excited as kids preparing to go to Disney World.
At the Grace Baptist Church event, we met pastors and the Senior Pastor, ministry leaders and people who had a genuine love for Christ and a sincere heart for the ministry for which we are all commissioned to do. We shook hands and introduced ourselves and began to talk in a spirit that said, " you are welcomed here, glad you stopped by to share in this celebration." We invariably had to reintroduce ourselves at the end of our conversations; most of those I talked with suffered from the same inability to remember names that has plagued me for years. But I believe that it is more important to meet people, engage their personalities and get a glimpse of their character. I remember their faces but we will probably have to reintroduce ourselves when we meet again. The great takeaway from the Grace Baptist Church event was that we felt very welcomed.
We have been living with restricted mobility these many months, and we are eager to get out, engage, meet people and become familiar with this community that God has placed us in.
There is still the need to have courageous conversations about subcutaneous issues; still invisible walls that need taking down, still brokenness in our society and cultural differences that need mending, but for this 4th of July weekend we set aside the broken pieces and celebrated in liberty and in unity.
We thank God that in His grace and by His wisdom and strength we will find the reasoning to heal, God bless America.
