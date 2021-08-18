Community begins healing process from effects of opioid crisis

Since I got back from Frankfort, I haven't stopped. I was happy when Mikkle Hampton contacted me to become Public Relations Director For Lake Cumberland Recovery. It gave me a chance to soften my own heart to those suffering from the opioid epidemic that we have right here in our own backyard. We added court liaison to my duties and I've either been in court or on the go ever since talking about the services that we provide to communities like Burnside, Campbellsville, and soon to be right here in Downtown Somerset.
To give you an idea of what I'm talking about, I'll use this week as an example. This week is bookended with Saturday events meant to lift up those going through recovery and the friends and family that support them. Last Saturday I went to an event at High Street Baptist Church that celebrated ladies that have graduated from Sky Hope Recovery Center. I'm so happy I did. Not only was it an uplifting service celebrating some of the women that have graduated from Sky Hope, it was a reminder for me that what facilities like ours do is a necessary service for Somerset and Pulaski County and the surrounding area. And it was also a reminder that one of our own at Lake Cumberland Recovery is herself a success story of Sky Hope.
When you see Bambi Adams smile and tell her story, it is a story made possible by Sky Hope. When I'm in court and I send Bambi a text asking how many, if any, beds we have available on any particular day, she usually ends the conversation with a "love you and have a great day." She's become a good friend and without her help, I don't know that I'd be able to navigate this world that is so unfamiliar to me. But because I know about her success, it makes me desperate to want to help others find that as well. She pushes me to do better every day.
Bambi, along with several others, will be a guest speaker at an event happening this Saturday at the Gospel Barn out on Highway 39. Located next to the King of Kings Radio Station, Brother David Carr has been generous enough to give us the space for what we're calling The Unashamed Recovery Rally. We call it that because not only are our scheduled speakers throughout the day unashamed in their recovery journey, we want those that are just beginning to also be unashamed in theirs.
From 11:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the afternoon this Saturday, our featured guests will be telling their stories. One of those guests is my boss at Lake Cumberland Recovery, Mikkle Hampton. I like to tell Mikkle that he's a tornado. His excitement in helping people get the help they need comes through in his day to day interactions and the story he has to tell. When he told me the story of Lake Cumberland Recovery, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. It started as an idea in 2014 while Mikkle was finishing up his sentence in a substance abuse program. From that program, he knew he could do it better. Since then, Mikkle has become the pastor of Pisgah Church in Somerset Kentucky and has pursued the idea and dream of helping others succeed by incorporating Lake Cumberland Recovery in late 2019. The first house that opened was named Genesis House. It began taking individuals in need of treatment suffering from substance use disorders. Genesis House opened on June the 1st in Burnside Kentucky and is a 24 hour, 7 day a week community-based residential treatment center that provides services for alcohol and substance abuse. And that's just the beginning of Mikkle's story.
Another story we're going to share on Saturday will be the tale of Jeep Burton. Jeep's is an emotional story of addiction and eventual redemption. As is the case with so many in the recovery world, when you listen to Jeep tell his story, you find yourself wondering what all this man could have accomplished had he not spent the majority of his life behind bars. He played high school football at Somerset and went on to play for Morehead State University. But what began as a life of running in touchdowns, slowly gave way to a life of running from the law. And in many ways, he was running from himself. Jeep, with the exception of 22 months, has spent 45 years of his life in prison. His story will take you from the beginning of his addiction struggles when he was 26 years old, to the first Christmas he's been able to spend with his family just a year ago. That's just the beginning of his story.
Jessica Renner will be another featured guest speaking on Saturday. She struggled with addiction for 25 years. Just like Jeep and Mikkle, she was no stranger to the court system. After several misdemeanors and felonies, she lost both her children and became homeless. The court system finally sent her to long term treatment and that's where her journey truly began. After three months of treatment, she begged God to help her and that next morning, she rose from her bed like a phoenix. She completed treatment, got her children back and got a job. And just like the legendary phoenix we use as our symbol at Lake Cumberland Recovery, she rose from the ashes and is now a Patient Care Navigator for Pinnacle treatment facilities, a board member for Sky Hope, a wife, a mother, and a friend. And that's just the beginning of Jessica's story.
This is the beginning of our story as well. This community has long suffered from the effects of the opioid crisis. It's now time to come together and do everything we can to help those struggling with substance misuse. That's what the Unashamed Recovery Rally is all about this Saturday. We want you to be there and be a part of our story. Their story is our story. We are all, whether we realize it or not, affected by this crisis. We invite you to tell your tale. I think if we're honest with one another, we'll see just how much we all truly have in common. Then, and only then, will this county and this state and this nation begin to heal.
