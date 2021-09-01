Concern, compassion then unity

Twelve of our Marines were killed by a suicide bomber in Kabul. Fifteen more were wounded as we pull out of our twenty-year war in Afghanistan. We seem to be more concerned with who is the blame for the botched evacuation than bipartisan compassion for those who have suffered loss.
It is politically expedient to blame the party in the seat of power for everything that goes wrong. The party in the minority position boasts of how much better they could have handled the situation. Good political fodder but far from the values and virtues of a Christian leaning nation. Every conservative pundit has jumped on the Commander in Chief with both feet for the withdrawal crisis. But the reality is that the crisis was inevitable and poised to happen as soon as our troops left.
Biden stated, "When I came to office, I inherited a deal cut by my predecessor - which he invited the Taliban to discuss at Camp David on the eve of 9/11 of 2019 - that left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001 and imposed a May 1, 2021 deadline on US forces. Shortly before he left office, he also drew US forces down to a bare minimum of 2,500. Therefore, when I became President, I faced a choice - follow through on the deal, with a brief extension to get our forces and our allies' forces out safely, or ramp up our presence and send more American troop to fight once again in another country's civil conflict. I was the fourth President to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan - two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth. "
The President has shouldered the responsibility, he has acknowledged that the 'buck stops with him' for any decisions now made. It would be prudent for the nation, for our leaders to turn their energies toward endeavors of compassion rather than jostling for political gains and position for the upcoming midterms. God is with us; there is a church on every corner in the cities and small towns of America. His Spirit equips us and empowers us to carry the banner of a Christian nation. Christ is about unity, not division, not political power. As followers of Christ, our lives are about Him, whether pastor, preacher, lay person or politician; what we do is to represent Him.
Ephesians 4 tells us that there is one body and one Spirit, that we are called in one hope; and that He has equipped the church, that one body to be the change this world needs. He gave leaders for the equipping of the saints for the work of ministry and building up the church. And, as a nation governed by men and women of Christian principles, there are a plethora of things wrong, things broken, lives in perils of danger that needs their attention.
Love your neighbor as you love yourself - one of the commands our Savior left us with. In the backyard of the richest and most powerful nation in this world is the poverty, squalor, violence and hopelessness of Central America. These untenable conditions compel many of the impoverished to make treks of desperation to our borders. Find a way to greet those fleeing hopelessness with compassionate hope.
The west coast is set ablaze with raging wild fires. These fires, burning for months, are consuming forestry, destroying communities, burning up dreams and stealing the promise of life. A call to prayer for the firefighters on the front lines would be a unifying action; Lord grant them the resources they need to bring this raging destruction under control. Compassionate, unifying Christian leadership would do that.
Devastating floods in the nations midsection have left many ordinary peoples with disheveled lives. Homes have been destroyed, lives lost, communities left in shambles, but not their hope; they remain thankful to God. State, local and national leaders with Christian values and principles have the opportunity to step in with the helping hands of Christ.
Hurricanes Henri and Ida have wrecked havoc on the Gulp Coast and the eastern seaboard. Ida has left over a quarter million households and businesses without electrical power in Louisiana alone. That is a lot of votes if leadership is solely interested in positioning themselves for the midterm election. How grateful they would be for a show of concern, a word of compassion, a show of unity in resolving their plight.
Divisiveness and finger pointing shows us weak to the nations, many our enemies. North Korea is emboldened, Iran struts and Russia is surreptitiously picking at our cyber infrastructure, we can show our great strength with unified leadership. One administration after another has promised to have the answers that will put our country of the right trajectory. Each has come up short, humble Christian leadership is needed, not professed Christian principles but demonstrated principles played out in their actions.
Haiti, the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, could use an outpouring of concern and compassion. Two major earthquakes in the twenty first century and a succession of powerful hurricanes and tropical storms have a country, already on the ropes through generations of sustained poverty, on its knees. Christianity is the dominant faith, God knows them, they know Him. Can our leadership demonstrate that we know Him?
We have left Afghanistan, those countrymen who allied with our forces, in the perils of desperation to escape the restrictive/repressive rule of the Taliban, a crisis of uncertainty and fear grips those left behind. Rather than ascribing fault and postulating how much better your party would have handled the pre-announced evacuation, let our leadership come together to work a plan to get help to those left at the airport. Wisdom listens and works together for the common good. Wisdom, Christian principled leadership and character does not boast of how much smarter or better they could handle difficult challenges, but rather demonstrates strength in unity.
God has blessed America. He has called us to unity as a nation of faith. We are called to demonstrate our faith, to be the hands of Christ in these troubling times. We can do it because He who does not fail has equipped us. Ephesians 4:12-13 says, "for the equipping of the saints for the work of ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ, (13) till we all come to the unity of the faith and the knowledge of the Son of God, to a perfect measure of the statue of the fullness of Christ."
