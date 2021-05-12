Diversity and inclusion: God's Will

I read a great article in the Saturday paper. It was about the forming of the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council. I thought it was inspiring, and it gave me cause to look into the word of God for affirmation the purpose and intent.
An epiphanic moment occurred during a moment of silence, in the pouring rain at the 2020 Juneteenth gathering. During the calm chaos of the moment, Pryor, one of the founders of the Council, said that it came to her that this is something a lot of people not only wanted but needed. Rikijah Pryor, along with Kathy Townsend and Jakaye Garth are the founding members.
As the world becomes increasingly global, we can no longer be content snuggled in a bubble and impervious to the happenings in the world around us. The article stated that business and start ups from all over the nation are looking at Somerset as a place of potential and promise. Businesses look to locate in communities that embrace diversity.
The concise, well fitted and articulated mission statement of the Council embraces diversity and encourages unity. It seeks to educate and create an inclusive community. A diverse community, it was stated, is good for the health and wealth of the community.
This is all in God's will, and I look to the Scriptures for affirmation.
The Bible is multiethnic and multicultural and with the single purpose of mapping the road to salvation for all. There has always being conflict and difference; it was primarily cultural clashes between the people of pagan gods and the people of the One True Living God. It was not targeted to people because of the color of their skin. Race and racial identity based on physical characteristics is a social construct introduced in the 1600s.
Diversity and inclusion was always God's will for His world. An anthropological dig into the Scriptures, and giving particular attention to the ancestral lineage of the characters of the narratives reveals some interesting finds. Moses and Caleb wed women of African origin. Judah fathered children by Tamar, a Canaanite woman. Ruth and Bathsheba were of African lineage. At least four Canaanite women are in the ancestry line of Jesus. In Mark 3:18, we find that one of the called disciples was Simon the Canaanite. The Canaanites are of the ancestry of Ham.
Diversity and inclusion was always in God's plan for His world. A man from Cyrene, his name was Simon, was compelled to carry the cross of our Savior Jesus the Christ to Calvary. Cyrene was a city in Northern Africa.
The Day of Pentecost was a multicultural, multiethnic event. Acts 2:9-11 gives us a picture of the diversity and inclusion God has purposed. There were people from many nations and languages. They were united in one Spirit.
Honest conversations are needed to seal the fissures in the foundation of our society and communities . These pressure cracks of division have come from years of entrenchment in our own misperceptions. At the cross, all walls were broken down; we became one people, one body of believers, one Body in Christ. We have the added gift of intelligence, rational thinking and the doctrine of the Gospel to guide us to healing.
Our ethnic differences are God designed. There is no partiality with God; He does not favor one over the other. If we will embrace our diversity and work for unity in the Spirit of Christ, and in the Spirit of Truth, we can hold up the community of Somerset as an examples of unity, diversity and inclusion.
Lord, who may abide in Your tabernacle? Who may dwell in Your holy hill? He who walks uprightly, and works righteousness, and speaks the truth in his heart. Ps 15:1-2.
Let each one speak truth to injustice. As Pryor stated, "people are not against the Council." It is understandable and wise to be cautious. We have no desire to see the vitriol stirring around the nation to deposit its discord here. "Being educated on what is happening in the nation, and using that knowledge to bring understanding and change to our local area," is a wise approach. Let the voice of diversity be heard.
It is all in God's will and plan for His multiethnic, multicultural world.
