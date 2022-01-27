Does 'Graveyard Mitch' think Americans are stupid?

Last Wednesday, just as the U.S. Senate was preparing to block the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was somewhere trying to get both feet out of his mouth. A reporter had asked him how he felt African Americans would feel about the Senate, which is under his control, opposing federal protections against voter suppression.
Mitch quickly replied, "the concern is misplaced because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percent as Americans." As soon as his statement got out, social media and various news outlets erupted with words of protest and shock from everybody and his grandma. What? Where have you been, Mr. McConnell? Are African Americans not Americans, too?
It must have caught him off guard because he started to explain. (It's never a good sign when a politician starts explaining anything.) He said he had supported Black politicians in his state. He hired black men and women as staff. He had participated in civil rights marches with John Lewis. He supported voter rights.
Then he went on to say he misspoke. What he really meant to say was not "…just a high percent of Americans" but "a high percent of all Americans." Really, Mr. McConnell? Misspoke?
Now, McConnell doesn't do a whole lot of talking. When he does have something to say, it's usually short and cold. That's why they call him "Graveyard Mitch." Oddly enough, he likes the moniker.
Back when Obama was elected to his first term, Graveyard Mitch is on record as having said he would do everything in his (considerable) power to make sure America's first Black president was a one-term president. That wasn't a threat, it was a promise, and he did everything he could to keep it. I don't suppose it was because Obama is black, though. I think it was because he is a Democrat.
The day after the January 6 insurrection, McConnell was saying shame, shame, shame! The next day he was looking right into television cameras saying it was just a routine tourist visit (not quite, but close!) The common wisdom is that he is a man who has placed love of political party over love of country.
Anyway, who really cares? What does it matter if a top elected official can deny you the vote with a simple "yea" or "nay?" Why should we care if these characters can snatch the bread off our table with a word or two? Why should it matter if they can send our sons and daughters into war zones? Why should it matter if they lie to us?
It matters because it does. Just about all that we do is political and, therefore, dependent on the politicians who lead us. It's called democracy, and it's messy. It's messy because it is dependent on human beings and whether or not they are in touch with reality. And Graveyard Mitch is not in touch with reality.
Think about it. Any top political leader who would say his only goal is to make sure a newly elected president fails is out of touch. If a U.S. president fails, we all fail. The only thing puzzling to me is that, even in the face of the most egregious remarks, some of our so-called leaders say such things and suffer no adverse consequences.
African Americans are one of this country's most powerful voting blocs. Why would any political leader "misspeak" about them on two of the bloc's historically central issues, citizenship and voting rights? Then again, unless he or she is completely out of touch with reality, why do it deliberately? It makes no sense.
Let's face it. People like Graveyard Mitch are living in the past. They know the world has changed, and they don't care. All they seem to care about is power, politics, and partisanship.
The really sad thing is that we are letting them take us along for the ride. That might have been all right in times that were slower, less challenging, and less confusing. But this is 2022.
Like so many things these days, I'm certain both the press and social media folks will forget about this until the "breaking news" comes along. In a way, though, we really don't have to remember this at all.
We are living through it, whether we like it or not.
Have a nice day.
