Fifty days filled with faith and hope

As we settle into more of the days of spring, the most festive time of the church year is upon us. Many theologians suggest it should be the time when the church celebrates the most. The period of time between Easter and Pentecost is what some historians have called "The Great Fifty Days" of the church.
For most congregations, Easter Sunday is the highlight of their church year. Many enjoy record attendance with a host of special services and events. Momentum builds until Easter when an energy let-down naturally occurs. But if these theologians are correct, the celebrations of Easter should continue for the next several weeks. Let's look at a few reasons why these days are so important for the church.
The most obvious reason for the continued celebration is the resurrection of Jesus. Over the 40 days following Easter, Jesus made several appearances to a variety of disciples. It is during this time that the resurrection is validated by appearances to over 500 people (1 Corinthians 15:3-8). After His ascension, the disciples waited for 10 more days in the Upper Room in Jerusalem.
Another reason for celebration is the anticipation of the coming of the Holy Spirit. On the fiftieth day, the Holy Spirit came upon the disciples as a rushing mighty wind and blazes of fire. Peter and the other disciples preach the message of the good news of Jesus and the church begins with over 3000 people that day. The Spirit performed many miraculous acts during the early days of the church and continues to empower and indwell His people today.
The original importance of the 50 days is rooted in Jewish history. After the Passover, 50 days passed and God delivered the Ten Commandments and His Law to Moses. Today we celebrate the important role the Word of God plays in the life of the church and its believers.
Let's talk for a moment about the meaning of the Day of Pentecost when the church began. The word "Pentecost" comes from the Greek term that means fifty. Pentecost comes 50 days after Easter. The term "Pentecost" is not one used by the Jewish community. In Judaism, 50 days after the Passover comes the holiday of Shavuot, which is the Hebrew word for "weeks."
The festival of Shavuot marks the culmination of the experience of redemption for the people of God. Sometimes the festival is known as the "Gathering of the Passover." The Exodus from Egypt was intended to lead to the revelation of Sinai. The goal of the Passover is the giving of the Law -- the Torah -- to the Jewish people. God took the Jews out of Egypt so they would be His own treasured people, holy and separated from the pagan cultures around them. All of the Jewish holidays -- Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Sukkot -- are all connected with this event.
According to rabbinic traditions, the new moon of the month of Nisan marks the start of sacred time. Passover remembers the sacrifice of the Passover Lamb. The first day of unleavened bread remembers the Exodus from Egypt. The seventh day of unleavened bread remembers the crossing of the Red Sea.
After the Passover, a 49-day countdown was held -- counting every day as a special blessing before the climactic fiftieth day -- a Jubilee of days! The Counting of the Omer, as it was called, recalls the days before giving the Torah at Sinai. To celebrate each day, grain from barley to wheat, was waved before the Lord. Shavuot remembers the giving of the Torah exactly seven weeks after the Exodus. Shavuot at Mount Sinai is sometimes considered the day on which Judaism was born.
On Shavuot Jews mark not just the giving of the Torah on Mt. Sinai, but also the acceptance or receiving of the Torah. One way the holiday is observed is through the reading of the book of Ruth, the story of a woman who converts to Judaism and accepts the Torah.
Do you remember the story of Ruth? The story includes picking grain off the ground, a provision provided by God for the care of those less fortunate and impoverished. The acts of kindness led a non-Jewish woman to convert to its faith.
Do you see the parallels in Christianity? Contemporary praise and worship singer/songwriter David Crowder penned "Wave of mercy, waves of grace. Everywhere I look I see Your face." Over the next 50 days, let's look for evidence of God's presence in our world, our churches and our lives.
Following the advice of the old hymn and traditions, let's spend some time counting our blessings. Count the reality of Jesus and your faith in your life first. Count God giving His Word into our world second. Count your family third (remember to count both your physical family -- mom, dad, siblings, cousins -- and your spiritual family, the believers who surround you daily).
We would do well to learn the lessons of counting. Life is bigger than we are. It isn't left just to chance or fate. Our best efforts to control it don't even corral it. And if we want to hear the whispered words of truth over the boisterous shouts of life, we must purposely lean our heads and ear to the source in order to hear the sound over the static.
Many consider Shavuot at Mount Sinai as the day on which Judaism was born. Isn't it interesting that it is the same day that the church was born in Jerusalem? Fifty incredibly special days between Easter and Pentecost.
