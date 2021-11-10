Freedom: Another word for nothing left to lose

When we see those who protest the vaccine mandates issued by various authorities they invariably have placards proclaiming FREEDOM. Do those people really consider what freedom means in the context of our society, our Constitution, our laws?
In a distant beginning we had true freedom. Freedom to take what we wanted, freedom to kill those who offended us, freedom to do as we wished and, if we had enough strength, freedom to bend others to our will. That is why we established societies and governments and we surrendered those freedoms to that government and in return that government protected us. The lack of those protections is freedom.
In our case we established our own nation with the Constitution as our defining document. One of the provisions in the Preamble to the Constitution is "to promote the general welfare." Now, there may be some who that they never agreed to that but they did and they do through representation of those they elect to high office. When people cry out that their Freedom is being threatened are they saying they no longer want the protections of that government? Of course not, what they mean is that the want the freedom to do as they wish and that the "General Welfare" is less important than what they want.
So, consider this. Freedom is indeed "nothing left to lose."
A friend of mine is an executive of a home health agency and he and I speak often of the issues involved in promoting the general welfare in groups such as a company's employee base. Most employers are sensitive to the concerns and wants of their employees since their contentment is vital to the effective use of that resource. Most employers really wish they didn't have to deal with this but it has become obvious to them that the effectiveness of their company depends on their employees being able to do their jobs and show up for work. An employee base can't be effective if it can't be counted on to show up for work and to not carry disease to the people it serves.
So, the following words represent some of my friend's thoughts as he tries to thoughtfully consider his employees and those that his company serves.
"Freedom's Just Another Word for Nothing Left to Lose!"
From "Me & Bobbi McGee"
Written by: Kris Kristofferson, 1969
Recorded & Popularized by: Janis Joplin, 1970
Those Powerful yet very poignant words are from one of the most memorable blues rock classics of the past 50 Years. They truly seem to perfectly summarize the philosophy of those individuals refusing to be vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 Virus!
Is this so-called "FREEDOM" truly worth losing EVERYTHING you have to live for? The word "Freedom" to most of us carries with it personal, familial & societal responsibilities as well.
Do those that sacrifice their life unnecessarily to become another covid victim of the unvaccinated really want the epitaph on their tombstone for all those Loved Ones they leave behind to read?
"Freedom's Just Another Word For Nothing Left To Lose!"
All We Can Say Is, SAD, SO SAD!
And that is My Take on freedom.
