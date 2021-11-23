Give thanks this holiday season

The holiday spirit is in the air, and like you, I am excited for the special days ahead. Despite the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, we in the Kentucky General Assembly are doing our best to continue legislative business in Frankfort to prepare for the upcoming 2022 Regular Session.
Thankfully, except for several necessary special elections, the weeks leading up to this holiday season have not been dominated by the campaign season. In light of the challenging nearly two years behind us, it is refreshing to focus on what this time of year is about -- family, friends, and our communities. Each Thanksgiving, I look forward to being home in my district, hearing from constituents, and spending time with loved ones. Join me this year in embracing valuable time with loved ones.
In the spirit of the season of giving, let's also remember those in need as we prepare our Thanksgiving meals. I encourage you and your families to consider reaching out to a community food bank, church, or local charity to help ensure that the homeless are sheltered and the hungry are fed, especially during these colder fall and winter months. We have so much to be thankful for this holiday season, and volunteering time and resources can make an incredible difference in our less fortunate neighbors' lives.
Indeed, following the Veterans Day holiday, we cannot forget our service members, many of whom will be without their families this Thanksgiving as they are away serving our country. Let's honor those actively serving and our veterans and thank them for the many blessings and freedoms we have here in the United States because of their sacrifices.
This time of year is also an excellent opportunity to support local businesses within the community. As you prepare your holiday shopping lists, please consider your locally-owned stores -- small businesses bolster our community and drive our local economy.
There is no doubt that many challenges are facing Kentucky families and small businesses. The Kentucky General Assembly is committed to tackling these challenges. Fellow lawmakers and I have dedicated the summer and fall months to engaging with stakeholders and constituents to develop more robust understandings of our Commonwealth's most pressing needs and formulating policy initiatives that may best address them. With the 2022 Regular Session just around the corner, I welcome your thoughts, questions, and concerns. Please reach out to my office at [Email]. It is an honor to represent you in Frankfort.
Whether it is with food, football, family, or a little or a lot of each, I encourage you to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with loved ones and embrace the cherished memories you will indeed create. From my family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.
SEN. RICK GIRDLER (R-Somerset) represents the 15th District, including Boyle, Lincoln, and Pulaski counties. Senator Girdler is vice-chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Banking and Insurance and co-chair of the Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Statutory Committee. He also serves as a Senate Standing Committee on Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor member.
