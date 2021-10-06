God is like that sometimes

Our god is an awesome God. He is wise and providential. He allows some things, and He predestines other things but in all things He works the outcomes according to the council of His will. We believe that He is Sovereign. He knows all things, sees all things, sustains all things and all things are under His control and divine guidance.
This global pandemic which has set upon the nations for nearly two years is either His will or His permissive will. It has caused many to think on the trajectory of their lives, adjust their priorities and focus more on family, quality time with God and genuine worship. When God slows us down, we pay greater attention to the details of life and the things we process in the course of life. Even the mundane.
At the time of this writing, I sat gazing out our dinning room window at the trees in our back yard. The leaves are beginning to change to their fall colors, the season has changed, summer is gone; only the memories remain, memories of the things we processed. I'm a delayed processor: as I work, I think, I allow the events of our times, the impact and influence of people's actions, the meanings and results of the direction of our country filter through the processes of my mind while I work. Sometimes the work is cognitive, e.g., grant writing or commentaries, other times it's manual labor, e.g., staining your deck. With either, I work and I process the things of life as I work.
In late June, I started a DIY project that should have been completed in a week. But there were twists and turns of life, delays, missteps and restarts that extended this project through the duration of the summer. I persevered with a determination that would not be denied. I kept my focus on the end result, the complete restraining of the deck, despite the distractions and circumstances that beset me. Peter encouraged the believers in exile to not be swayed by the things that perplexed them. There is a greater glory awaiting you at the end. "In this you greatly rejoice, though now for a little while, if need be, you have been grieved by various trials, that the genuineness of your faith…" 1 Peter 1:6,7.
I pressure washed the deck to remove the water seal I had applied last summer. I allowed a couple days for the wood to dry. I talking with my Big Brothers about the project, it was suggested that I apply the new stain with a sprayer. I purchased a gallon of cedar deck stain and a Deck Pro sprayer. The sprayer is not commercial grade and woefully inadequate; it lacked sufficient pressure to evenly apply the thick stain. I failed to process the results of the application. The stain was coming out in thick blotches and I used a full gallon of stain on less than a fourth of the deck area. I purchased another gallon and continued; I must be doing something wrong because Big Brothers don't give you bad advice.
My wife was onset with sciatic pains in July. The constant pain drove her to seek emergency room care at Lake Cumberland Regional twice. There was no relief from the pain. Neither of us have had a restful night of sleep from July 11 through her early days of recovery from the spinal fusion surgery in September. With sleep deprivation, I processed that the deck appearance was unacceptable. The missteps of the application left no alternative but to restart. Even in our mess ups God's grace is sufficient. I still speak to my Big Brothers and do not blame them for my inadequate processing of the facts presented to me.
On this Christian journey, you will have troubles, disappointments, setbacks and delays, but our trust in the One who is able to keep us from stumbling enables us to stay on the course. We press to the perfection of Christ. In the mundane, I was pressed to the perfection of a completed stained deck.
My wife experienced the constant, disruptive sciatic pain from its onset in July through the scheduled corrective surgery on September 8, and the recovery period. Amid being her attending nurse, cooking and cleaning, I gave my attention at every opportunity to completing the deck project. I processed some peculiar things about our world over the summer.
There is actually a myopic movement on the part of some state legislators, even our state, to prohibit the raw teaching of history. Do not include in the history and social studies curricula the trauma of slavery, Jim Crow, Black Codes and the rampant lynchings of Blacks for general purposes. We do not wants a generation to feel guilt and shame. What is peculiar, in this attempt to shelter and reconstruct, is that there is a plethora of data on the atrocities committed out there in the digital universe. And this generation is tech savvy. There is no way to keep that knowledge from them. I processed this as I removed the stain from the deck. Still pressing toward the mark. Jesus has not moved. His moral standards, His principles of truth remain as the solid foundation of our society. Truth is truth.
It was necessary to sand the deck. The stain remover and the pressure washing left the deck planks splintered. Sometimes the harshness of life's experiences leaves our standards splintered. We have become me-first and forgot that we are encouraged to esteem others more so than ourselves. Put the welfare of others before our own. I processed this as I sanded the planks.
COVID-19 still wrecks havoc in our nation, in our states and in our communities. ICU beds are growing scarce, hospital staffs are stretched thin, National Guard units have been deployed to assist in non-medical processes.
I was not able to fathom, as I processed, how health and welfare procedures designed to protect and abate the ravages of this virus, have become political fodder. How the wearing of a mask or taking the approved vaccinations are pushback issues. Individual freedom takes precedence over public welfare. We are in a day when reason has no traction.
My wife is having a remarkable recovery from her surgery. She is getting stronger and increasing her mobility each day. I completed the deck staining, replaced the furniture and rested in the satisfaction of persevering through the twists and turns, missteps and restarts of the process.
My first wife, the mother of our four children, succumbed to COVID last week. We grieve with the children and grandchildren.
God is like that sometimes. He takes us through the struggles and disappointments of life; through some valleys and we trod through some stoney paths. We have prayed more, drawn closers in our relationships - to each other and to God, strengthened in trust, increased in faith.
God is like that sometimes. He works all things together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose. (Romans 8:28) Let us keep our eyes on our goals; let us keep our eyes on Jesus.
