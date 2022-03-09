When God granted Israel to cross the Jordan River and come into the land He had promised Abraham, He told Joshua to build a memorial. Take twelve men, one from each tribe, and have them carry twelve stones from the middle of the Jordan River.
They were not to pick up stones from just anyplace, but stones from where the priests were standing. When the priests, with the ark of the covenant, stepped into the swollen Jordan, God cut off the flow of the river. Like at the Rea Sea crossing, the waters walled up.
Pick up twelve stones from where the priests stand and bring them to the banks, we will build a memorial for Israel. When the children ask, "What do these stones mean to You?" They will answer them that the stones are a reminder of what God did for their ancestors, how He brought them out of Egypt and brought them to cross over the Jordon and into the land you now call home.
God wants us to remember what He has done for us, what He has done in us, what He has done through us. History is important. It reminds us of how God was with us; it reminds us of how far we have strayed at times from Him. It is not good to deny history, avoid it or erase it; history gives us perspective.
When the children were taught the meaning of the stones, they had a greater reverence for the God who sustains them; they had a greater appreciation of their ancestors, what they struggled through and how they triumphed. History gives us perspective.
Perspective is a funny thing, sometimes you have to get out of your own head and see yourself through other people's eyes," Lt. Stella Kidd, Chicago Fire. The study of authentic, and accurate American history interwoven with the horrors, the atrocities, the accomplishment and the contributions of Black Americans would do just that.
African American history is not meant to shame White America, or lay a weight of guilt on their children, but rather to allow White America to see themselves through the eyes of those that were oppressed, those who for centuries endured, those who through generations of resilience were able to rise to achieve great things despite the knee of injustice on their neck.
When we know our history, we honor those who have come before us, we appreciate what they did, and we have a greater appreciation for where we are today. SPEDA gets it. The Somerset-Pulaski County Economic Development Authority has underway efforts to place a two-acre plot of land on the National Register of Historic Places. Artifacts from the site have been dated between 428 and 633 AD. It is believed that a small village occupied the site nearly 1,500 years ago.
"We're excited about this, actually," said Chris Girdler, "We think this could be a very positive thing for the community." Girdler, Pres./CEO of SPEDA continued, "We want to value our past, we want to honor our ancestors…"
God told Joshua in chapter 4 of the book that bears his name, gather stones from the path that brought you here for a memorial. When the children ask what is the meaning of these stones, you will have a valid answer.
God wants us to remember; history is important, history gives us appreciation of our journey and the perspective to view is critically.
The current assault on the teaching of American history, African American history is two-fold detrimental: it denies America of the opportunity to assess her missteps and make the determination that generations going forward will never again travel such an errant path again; it robs the African American of the opportunity to be inspired by the tenacity, the resilience, the innovative will to survive the injustice of an era and the indomitable spirit of their ancestors to rise above it.
The fallout from the exclusion of African American history from school curricula is now evincing. I was talking with my friend, Logan Avritt, in Lexington last week. He is the founder of M.A.D.E, an intervention program for middle school and high school youth. MADE is an acronym for Motivated All Day Everyday. I applaud his unselfish service and his commitment to getting unambitious youth to channel their energy in a more positive and productive way.
But he shared this with me: there is a void in the knowledge of our history. There are some of the generation of which he intervenes, who don't know who Martin L. King, Jr. was, they have heard of him but have a vague understanding of what he did, what the civil right movement was about. If they have no knowledge of this part of American history, they have no understanding of how God showed Himself strong on our behalf and intervened in our journey. They are misguided and unconnected to His plans for them.
We need to put some stones in place as a reminder of how God brought America through to become a nation.
